Who did Jack Quaid play in The Hunger Games? Character and scene explored as Amandla Stenberg forgives actor 

Amandla Stenberg has forgiven Jack Quaid for killing her in The Hunger Games. The actors had a reunion over the weekend at San Diego’s Comic Con. Quaid was attending an E! News event at the convention when he received a message from his former co-star. It was a surprising union of the two exactly 10 years after the movie premiered.

In an E! News TikTok video, Amandla Stenberg, who is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, said:

“Hello, Jack. It’s been so many years. It’s taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen, and I’m reminded of the time you murdered me. But we all have our faults and I forgive you.”

In response, the 30-year-old actor dropped to his knees and jokingly said:

“Yes! Oh my gosh. Thank you for letting this happen. Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years!”

E! Online Asia @eonlineasia "Hunger Games" alum Amandla Stenberg jokes about forgiving her co-star, Jack Quaid, for killing her with a spear in the film 10 years ago. Watch! "Hunger Games" alum Amandla Stenberg jokes about forgiving her co-star, Jack Quaid, for killing her with a spear in the film 10 years ago. Watch! https://t.co/ynM103Fw6T

Who did Jack Quaid play in The Hunger Games?

Jack Quaid has become a fully-fledged successful actor, taking on leading roles in big production projects. However, his first gig in professional acting was in the 2012 movie The Hunger Games directed by Gary Ross.

In the movie, Jack Quaid, who plays the role of Marvel, accidentally kills Amandla Stenberg’s character Rue instead of killing Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen. Katniss immediately kills Marvel with an arrow to the chest.

Jack Quaid, the son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, attended The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and specialized in the Experimental Theater Wing. Prior to taking on roles on the big screen, Jack took on roles in comedy videos which he uploaded with his college peers on YouTube.

The Hunger Games is a fan-favourite dystopian action film based on the famous 2008 novel under the same name written by Suzanne Collins. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

The movie is set in the dystopian nation of Panem, where boys and girls are chosen from the nation’s twelve districts as tributes to compete in the annual Hunger Games, a complex televised fight where people battle to the death.

Since the movie's release in 2012, there have been three sequels, namely The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 2, which were released in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

What has Jack Quaid been up to recently?

The Los Angeles-native has been flooded with rumors of his return to the possible fourth season of the series The Boys, where he plays Hughie Campbell. However, production for the upcoming fourth season has reportedly not begun.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks star appeared in this year’s San Diego Comic Con wearing a Ghostface mask. For those unfamiliar, Ghostface is the villain in the Scream movie franchise. Since he was wearing a mask and a long black robe, he got away from fans swarming him. He did, however, take a few selfies with visitors outside the convention hall.

The actor played the role of Richie Kirsch in Scream 5. However, one might assume that this was the actor’s way of teasing fans and getting away with the mask.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far