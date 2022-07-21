10 best Hunger Games servers to try out in Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft possesses a ton of community-driven game modes for multiplayer, with one of the most entertaining being Hunger Games.

This battle royale-style mode pits players against one another on a large PvP map until only one player or team is left standing.

Hunger Games is perpetuated by countless Minecraft servers. Many of these servers utilize various plugins to enhance and customize the experience.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the most entertaining servers that provide Hunger Games gameplay as of July 2022.

Applecraft, HiveMC and 8 other great Minecraft servers to enjoy Hunger Games gameplay in 2022

1) WildPrison

WildPrison continues to update its content regularly (Image via Riverrain123/YouTube)

An established Minecraft server with several game modes to play, WildPrison has a burgeoning Hunger Games world available. It may not be the largest server out there, but there are more than enough regular players to enjoy the game mode to its fullest.

This Java Edition server was originally founded for committed Prison gameplay, but the appeal of Hunger Games allowed them to expand their available game modes. The Hunger Games gameplay on this server is by the numbers, not making many huge twists and keeping things fairly straightforward.

2) Minecraft Central

Minecraft Central's official logo (Image via Mccentral.org)

A thriving server with at least 1,000 or so players online during regular operations, Minecraft Central has plenty to offer. The server's Hunger Games game mode has been branded Survival Games, but the basic premise remains the same.

Central's plugins ensure a fair and cohesive gameplay experience without infringing on the core tenets of the game mode. The server's staff are also very committed and respond to reports quickly, making certain that cheaters never prosper in their Survival Games variant.

3) Mineplex

Mineplex has been officially backed by Mojang (Image via Mineplex)

One of Minecraft's most well-established servers, Mineplex sports the official endorsement of Mojang and Microsoft Game Studios. Though this server currently only facilitates Bedrock Edition play, the staff is currently working on Java Edition infrastructure for future cross-play opportunities.

With constant uptime and a consistent playerbase, Mineplex's community has persisted for years and enjoys a plethora of game modes, Hunger Games included. Hop in and give the Hunger Games mode a shot. Few players will be disappointed with Mineplex's commitment to the gameplay experience.

4) Applecraft

Applecraft's official logo (Image via Applecraft.org)

A multi-year Minecraft server, Applecraft keeps over a thousand players online consistently, usually bordering towards 2,000 on average. Though the server's many features include quests and player-owned shops, its collection of minigames includes Hunger Games.

The community is far from toxic and is quite welcoming. This makes Applecraft an ideal starting point for newer players who wish to dive into Hunger Games without worrying too much about overly-competitive players.

5) The Archon

The Archon's creative server (Image via TheArchon.net)

A beloved Minecraft server with several worlds and minigames, The Archon provides Hunger Games enjoyment alongside many other modes. If players are burning out on Hunger Games, they can hop over to many other worlds such as Factions PvP, Outlands, Prison and Skyblock.

However, this server's Hunger Games experience is fully satisfying and checks all the necessary boxes. If other servers aren't meeting expectations for players, The Archon may be the perfect fit for them.

6) Lemoncloud

Lemoncloud's official logo (Image via Lemoncloud.org)

A more insular Minecraft server, Lemoncloud sports a few hundred players online on average. Though this may cause some issues when looking for massive Hunger Games matches, it does permit smaller and more intense iterations of the game mode.

While much of the server focuses on build worlds and OP Prison worlds, it does facilitate multiple PvP game modes. If players can't find enough fellow players to enjoy Hunger Games, they can hop onto the 1,000+ player Discord and reach out to the community.

7) Purple Prison

An in-game made Purple Prison logo (Image via PurplePrison.co)

Beginning as a Prison server, Purple Prison has grown to accommodate several game modes. This Java Edition server also sports a unique alien-themed aesthetic. It keeps an average player count of 800-1,000 players at a given time, though it can certainly accommodate more when needed.

In addition to the many staple game modes that Purple Prison provides, it also contains a very unique spin on Hunger Games gameplay. If that gets old, players can hop over to the King of the Hill world for some intense PvP.

8) HiveMC

Hive's official logo (Image via Playhive.com)

Beginning with Survival Games for Java Edition, Hive announced that it has also brought Hunger Games gameplay for Bedrock Edition players as of 2019. This naturally allows players of all stripes to come together and enjoy the battle royale game mode together.

Hive's committed staff and developers have seen this server become a mainstay that has stood the test of time. Dive in and give it a shot; you never know what new developments and events are releasing, even for the Hunger Games gametype.

9) Minewind

Minewind's splash page (Image via Minewind.com)

A fairly hardcore server compared to its counterparts, Minewind prides itself on its Anarchy survival gameplay. However, it also facilitates a heaping helping of PvP, Hunger Games included.

This server doesn't interfere much in the way of plugins or rules, and just about everything is fair game minus cheating or utilizing exploits. Otherwise, any and all tactics are at a player's disposal.

10) Hypixel

Hypixel is a household name among Minecraft players (Image via Hypixel)

A name almost synonymous with Minecraft itself, Hypixel has just about anything a player could want on a server. While Skyblock may be its most popular game mode, thousands of players still enjoy its various PvP gameplay, including Hunger Games.

Hypixel's take on the game mode is certainly one of the most notable. It is considerably enjoyable, thanks to the constant influx of new players arriving on the server.

Hypixel also has one of the most experienced staff, ensuring things stay fair and enjoyable for the playerbase.

