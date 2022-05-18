10 best modded Skyblock servers for Minecraft

Minecraft's Skyblock maps and servers are some of the most popular of all time, and many servers have kicked players' Skyblock experience up a notch by using many different mods.

Many modded Skyblock servers add a ton of custom content like achievements, custom recipes, custom mobs, and even entirely new Minecraft dimensions. It depends on the server, but players should have no shortage of servers to join with their own tailor-made Skyblock experiences.

There are many servers out there providing these amenities, but a few are particularly notable among the deluge of servers and worlds.

Amazing custom Minecraft Skyblock servers worth playing

10) Breakdowncraft

Breakdowncraft carries plenty of pluses in their Skyblock game mode (Image via Breakdowncraft)

A multi-year Minecraft server with a solid community, Breakdowncraft has an intriguing modded Skyblock experience. It utilizes MCMMO to keep track of player counts and active players in Skyblock. In addition, the server keeps the Minecraft 1.8 combat mechanics and pre-1.9 damage mechanics from updating, leading to more classical combat gameplay.

Breakdowncraft also sports many challenges and quests in its Skyblock server, and players can even warp to a PvP arena.

9) Datblock

Datblock adds small mods and plugins but keeps the core gameplay vanilla (Image via Datblock)

Featuring a very friendly and insular community, Datblock's Skyblock server features plenty of challenges and a player-run economy to keep progress moving along.

Players can begin trading right off the bat to ensure they have plenty of resources to grow their island as much as they need to. The spawn area is also quite well-developed and makes for a great place to meet up with friends to work together.

8) Mineville

Mineville is a great Skyblock option for Bedrock players (Image via @InPvP/Twitter)

A great Skyblock server for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players, Mineville, formerly known as InPvP, has plenty to offer for Skyblock lovers.

Players can start their own businesses, snag custom items and tools, and even access the End, which isn't traditionally possible in vanilla Skyblock. They can join Mineville's sprawling city and collect Minebucks to contribute to the thriving economy and grow their islands.

This is a very community-focused server, and it shows the amount of attention the developers have paid it.

7) The Archon

The Archon's new lobby for Skyblock: Genesis (Image via The Archon)

The Archon, one of the most unique Minecraft servers for playing Skyblock, gives players limited command utility and a ton of custom content.

Players can gather special currencies such as mob tokens from killing mobs and breaking their spawners, and they can turn these tokens in for specialized items to enhance their Skyblock gameplay. They can also pick up programmable robots for their islands, pets, and much more.

6) MineSuperior

A one-layer Skyblock island from MineSuperior (Image via MineSuperior)

Centered heavily around its Skyblock community, MineSuperior is an excellent Minecraft server sporting a very supportive and open community. There are two generation types for MineSuperior Skyblock: Infinity and Empire, which both have special properties attached to them.

Each season on Empire (the updated Skyblock service) lasts approximately a year to one and a half years, ensuring players have tons of time to build before server rollbacks kick in. Players can also enjoy a plethora of custom commands and more custom content than they might know what to do with.

5) CubeCraft

CubeCraft has remained a top Skyblock server for quite some time (Image via CubeCraft Games)

A Minecraft server with several years of staying power on its side, CubeCraft centers primarily on minigame modes, including Skyblock gameplay. Their Skyblock server comes stacked with plenty of quests, optimizers, custom islands, resource boosters, customized generator timers, and the ability to remove spawners with standard pickaxes.

This Skyblock experience truly augments the better aspects of the game mode, and it's certainly worth looking into.

4) Jartex Network

Jartex is growing in size and provides two independent Skyblock experiences (Image via Jartex Network/YouTube)

Providing two different Minecraft Skyblock game types (Dream and Fantasy), Jartex Network is a fast-growing server when it comes to popularity and sports a ton of great modded content for Skyblock. Though they pulled the plug on MCMMO some time ago, they added their own skill system that they consider more balanced for Minecraft players to take advantage of.

Players can pick up pets, set minions to work on their island, and custom enchantments enhance their gear. They can even level up as they progress in their skill system.

3) Manacube

Manacube is a top server for many game modes, including Skyblock (Image via Manacube Wiki)

Manacube, one of Minecraft's most popular servers in many facets, has a thriving Skyblock community with a very substantial support structure.

This server has so much custom content it can be slightly overwhelming, which is why Manacube provides Minecraft players with an entire support wiki where players can look up individual gameplay mechanics and figure out how to get started. Tips and tricks, perks, and a beginner's guide are all available here as well, ensuring players have a great time experiencing the multitudes of modded content.

2) Skyblock.net

A floating ocean monument seen in Skyblock.net's maps (Image via Skyblock.net)

Formed by the creators of Minecraft's original Skyblock map, Skyblock.net provides a fairly vanilla experience but still offers modded customizations all the same.

Players can select different island types, using modded content to set up their preferred island type and even the weather. Any progress players make will be saved in the long haul as there are no server resets or rollbacks. It's also possible to set up a custom shop and an island for multiple players to build together co-operatively. This server has stood the test of time for very good reason.

1) Hypixel

Hypixel sports one of the most robust Skyblock servers of all time (Image via Hypixel.net)

Considered to be the most popular Minecraft server in its modern history, Hypixel is one of the most in-depth and committed servers ever created. This extends to its Skyblock world, which features one of the most well-made progression systems and a player economy that thrives every day.

Custom content ensures players can take time out of building their personal island to explore hub islands and even battle custom enemies and bosses. The sky is the limit with Hypixel Skyblock, and Minecraft players are very unlikely to be disappointed after spending some time on the server.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

