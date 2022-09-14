WATCH: Bodycam footage shows local wrangler capturing massive gator from Texas neighborhood

On September 12, Texas man Timothy DeRamus was recorded on police bodycams capturing a large alligator in Cinco Ranch, Fort Bend.

The dramatic capture occurred around 8 am after neighbors in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood reported a large alligator wandering around the street. Upon reaching the scene, Deputy Constables from Fort Bend County Precinct 1 attempted to scare the animal back into the bayou, but it was not responsive.

Fox reported that since the Deputies were at a loss, they called Timothy DeRamus, a trapper who works under the organization Bayou City Gator Savers.

In the video, which was recorded on Deputy Chad Norvell's bodycam, DeRamus and another Deputy can be seen pulling the alligator with a rope before it begins thrashing around.

After struggling with the alligator, DeRamus managed to tie it up, restraining it. Texas authorities reported that the animal has safely been relocated. No one was injured in the incident.

Texas wrangler Timothy DeRamus said alligator sightings are rare in neighborhoods

As per KHOU, after capturing the alligator, Timothy DeRamus told local reporters that the alligator was 10'6 and anywhere between 35 and 90 years old.

He said that such sightings are rare in neighborhoods where gators seldom venture. However, he clarified that across various Texas counties, he gets over 100 calls per year with people requesting him to capture alligators.

DeRamus also made the public aware that if they see an alligator roaming in their area, they should simply keep their distance and avoid feeding it.

Alligator attacks across Texas

Texas authorities have reported several other instances of alligators in public areas across the state. In May, an alligator was reported at George Bush park. In September, the New York Post reported that 2 boats in Houston had also been attacked, though no one was injured in either incident.

While alligator sightings are common in the state, fatalities are rare. While 2022 has seen 4 deaths in America related to alligator attacks, none of them took place in Texas.

Despite this, alligator attacks remain incredibly dangerous. This was noted by Walter Pasciak, a member of the Greater Houston Rowing Club who survived an encounter. Describing how powerful the animal was, Pasciak said:

“I was lucky. Something like that can flip you off the boat, which can be a difficult experience when there’s an aggressive alligator in the water.”

Dee Connor, the president of the rowing club, described a similar experience in which he had to save a rower after their boat was bitten by an alligator. He said:

“An alligator just came up underneath him and chomped the side of the boat."

He continued:

“It was pretty insane but he was able to stay in the boat [even] though [it] was sinking.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 1999 and 2019, 10 people in Southeastern America died from alligator attacks.

