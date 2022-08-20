WATCH: Drone footage shows moment Florida man survives horrifying alligator attack

Juan Carlos La Verde, a firefighter from Florida and a former member of the United States Air Force Pararescue team, was attacked by an alligator while filming an instructional video for a race organized by his outdoor adventure company.

The incident, which took place on August 3 in Lake Thonotosassa, Tampa, Florida, was recorded by a drone flying over the lake at the time. A video of the same has gone viral on the internet. It captures Carlos' close encounter with the 12-foot alligator.

As seen in the video, the 34-year-old tries to swim towards the shore after the attack. Describing the situation, La Verde told DailyMail,

"What I think I did - what I felt like I did - was that I immediately tried to open its jaws. When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew then. As I opened it, I know that it either I turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused - and then it just let go."

The firefighter sustained head and face injuries, including a brain puncture.

Airdropper @AGAO_Naija ift.tt/xO8orEJ .... {content: The attack only lasted seconds, but crushed the man's head, broke his jaw and damaged a facial nerve. A man filming an instructional video in a Florida lake survived a horrific alligator attack -- an attack which was all caught on came… ift.tt/xO8orEJ .... {content: The attack only lasted seconds, but crushed the man's head, broke his jaw and damaged a facial nerve. A man filming an instructional video in a Florida lake survived a horrific alligator attack -- an attack which was all caught on came…

Florida alligator attack: La Verde had to undergo an urgent six-hour operation

Carlos had to undergo an urgent six-hour operation, and he will eventually require another. He must now wear a helmet on the right side of his head.

In an interview after the attack, the firefighter admitted that he had been somewhat rushed that day. He added that, under normal circumstances, he would have been more cautious before entering the lake, which he knew was a natural habitat for large predators.

Carlos said in the interview that the alligator that attacked him was very large. He further mentioned,

“That thing wasn’t a little gator. It would be funny if it was a little gator. “With the right stroke, all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like OK. So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator."

He added,

“When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go.”

A kind stranger drove Carlos to the hospital after he swam to the dock and hauled himself up. Carlos even contacted 911 himself to explain his situation to the paramedics.

He said:

"I am not going to put extra stress on somebody that is already driving a bloody man somewhere. Like if I can ease that load off of this lady…"

The 34 year old also had a GoFundMe page setup to help him with the medical bills.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora