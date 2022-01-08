Who is Tessa Tookes from 'The Bachelor'? Human Resources specialist once struggled with "getting older anxiety"

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor recently welcomed 31 suitresses, including Tessa Tookes, a human resources specialist. The 26-year-old Brooklyn native is one of the women who received their first rose in the premiere episode.

Tookes recently shared a post regarding the ABC show, where she talked about her state of mental health while staying in the mansion.

One of her Instagram stories further highlighted that Tookes has struggled with severe anxiety issues.

Instagram stories of Tessa Tookes (Image via Instagram/tessauce)

The story read:

“I've struggled with debilitating death/getting older anxiety the past few years or so. Picture me compulsively googling how old your parents are after I meet them to gauge how lively/healthy people at X age are and ultimately how much time we all have left.”

Tessa Tookes is a musician

Tookes’ father was a popular musician and music is in her blood. She is both a vocalist and guitarist. Tookes’ brother, Christian, is also a musician and the duo perform under the name "Tookes".

According to her bio on the network’s site, she is looking for someone with whom she can share her passion for music.

Her bio further reads:

“She loves grand romantic gestures, and when asked how she feels about love, she says, ‘There’s definitely a moment to be extra and romance is IT!’ She loves attending concerts, spending time at her neighborhood dive bar, and dancing through the night until the sun comes up.”

Tookes expects her dream man to be kind, inclusive, and vulnerable. The bio also stated some fun facts about The Bachelor suitress, stating that she loves bowling and fears red fruits (grapes, apples, and raisins).

All about 'The Bachelor' Episode 2

The second episode of The Bachelor Season 26 will air Monday, January 10, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Suitresses who will appear in Episode 2 include Sierra, Elizabeth, Kira, Shanae, Mara, Rachel, Marlena, Susie, Tessa, Gabby, Eliza, Kate, Cassidy, Lindsey W., Sarah, Melina, Ency, Teddi, Hunter, Jill, Genevieve and Serene.

They will have their first group date and one-on-one date with Echard, leading to some being eliminated. The upcoming episode of The Bachelor will also be graced by guest celebrities including singer/actress Hilary Duff, singer Amanda Jordan and comedian Ziwe.

