What time will '9-1-1: Lone Star' season 4 episode 3 air on FOX? Promo, cast, and more details

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, the latest season of the highly arresting and popular procedural crime action series, is all set to make its return with its third episode. 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 will arrive exclusively on FOX Network this Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, and Tim Minear have served as creators of the series. Without a doubt, fans of the FOX crime action series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode of season 4 will bring to the table, especially after the preceding episode, titled, The New Hot Mess, had such an exhilarating series of events.

All about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 before the episode airs on Fox Network

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode?

The highly awaited third episode of the procedural series' season 4 will be released on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, exclusively on FOX Channel. The airtime of the episode is 8 pm ET/PT.

In 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2, titled, The New Hot Mess, the audience saw the intriguing case of a woman getting captured in a portable house. The 126, along with Strand, were seen diving deep into the case to rescue the woman.

The episode also showcased Own ending up face-to-face with Sgt, his former nemesis. In the previous episode, viewers also witnessed Tommy asking for dating advice from Grace.

The upcoming third episode of the latest season has been titled Cry Wolf. Brad Falchuk has acted as the writer of the new episode. The official synopsis for the episode, given by FOX Network, reads:

"As Owen is pulled deeper into the FBI's investigation of the motorcycle gang, Sgt. O'Brien makes a confession to him; Grace and the 126 answer a call from a man who says his girlfriend slipped over the side of a cliff; Carlos searches for a friend."

Take a closer look at the promo for season 4's episode 3 here:

The official promo video and synopsis give the audience glimpses and clues about what will come their way in the brand-new episode. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the 126 team will delve deep into the chilling case of a woman slipping and falling from a cliff.

In the new episode, fans will also see Owen finding himself in the deep end with the case of the dangerous gang, Sgt. It looks like episode 3 will take the audience on an electrifying rollercoaster ride.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 cast explored

The promising lead cast list for season 4 of the FOX series includes the following:

Rob Lowe as Owen Strand

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes

Don't forget to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 on FOX this Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes