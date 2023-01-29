Family Karma season 3 episode 12 release date, time and synopsis

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will document the cast members' navigating personal issues, professional commitments, wedding festivities and marital dynamics. While some cast members plan to take big steps forward in their lives, others will be involved in creating drama by indulging in gossip and confrontations.

Episode 12 of Family Karma will see Amrit and Nicholas plan their wedding with the added stress of planning for future kids. Many cast members are also set to plan their future with respect to their relationship as well as on an individual level. Tensions amongst the friends are bound to increase as some will have strong opinions that will clash with their fellow castmates.

Family Karma season 3 episode 12 is set to focus on couple dynamics

This week's episode of Family Karma will see the cast members dealing with their personal lives as well as celebrating some quality time with each other as they celebrate the festival of Holi, which signifies the triumph of good over evil. The cast will be seen having fun as well as engaging in serious conversations and confrontations that could possibly jeopardize their friendship for a long time.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Holi Moly, reads:

"It's a colourful Holi as the entire community buzzes over Anisha's engagement deadline; Rish surprises Monica with a romantic date that leaves her hopeful about their future; Vishal and Richa attempt to legally tie the knot again."

The conversations in the upcoming episode are set to continue from the themes that were the central point of discussion on last week's episode. Anisha had previously revealed that she had given her boyfriend a deadline to propose to her at Cinco De Mayo. The Family Karma star expressed how she had reached a point where she was looking at getting married and that her boyfriend was up for it.

A few preview clips released by Bravo about the reality series teased some drama amongst the cast members. At the Holi party, Vishal and Amrit discussed Anisha's engagement timeline. Amrit expressed to his friend that it was "weird" that she had given her boyfriend a deadline until the month of May or that the wedding was not on the cards. Brian, who was part of the conversation, conveyed the same to Anisha.

Anisha was seemingly shocked to hear the same and confronted Amrit and Vishal. The duo slammed Brian for going to Anisha with what they discussed and called him "Auntie Brian." Anisha was previously in hot waters with Vishal during his wedding to Richa as the couple felt she wasn't being a good friend.

Meanwhile, in another Family Karma preview clip, Amrit and Nicholas were seen stressing out about wedding planning as well as the news of a bleak future involving having their own babies. The stress was extremely high and the couple hoped that Vishal's parents would agree to have a priestess instead of a traditional priest for their wedding.

The couple became acquainted with their priestess Sushma and introduced her to Amrit's parents. The priestess is known to officiate a lot of weddings for the LGBTQ community and was introduced to them by a friend. Amrit hoped that his parents would be accepting of her as they were used to a traditional preist.

In the final preview clip of the upcoming Family Karma episode, Vishal and Richa finally went to the courthouse to get their marriage license. The former was over the moon with his wife finally agreeing to get the license, complimenting her throughout their drive to their destination. Richa, for her part, confessed to seeing noticeable changes in her husband's drinking habits and his behavior towards her.

However, the couple couldn't get their license as they had to wait for three more days after the application had been stamped to officially get married.

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have witnessed a number of dynamics come into play this season and have voiced their opinions on social media. As the season progresses, there is more drama to come as the friends get involved in more complicated situations.

Don't forget to tune in to Family Karma this Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

