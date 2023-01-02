"I don't trust her": Why are Family Karma fans questioning Richa's intentions in episode 8?

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as they navigated friendships and relationships, as well as indulged in conflicts and confrontations as they solved impending issues between them, creating adequate content to keep viewers hooked to their television screens.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Vishal and Richa signed their house documents. However, Richa had no financial liability on the house, while her husband's name was on the mortgage. Richa also didn't sign the marriage license as she was upset with her husband's drinking habits. Fans took to social media to address their concerns about Richa's intentions. One tweeted:

Dana Fortier @DanaFortier Vishal ... I wouldn't put Richa's name on the house without (a) a marriage license and (b) her putting her money where her mouth is. I don't trust her. #FamilyKarma Vishal ... I wouldn't put Richa's name on the house without (a) a marriage license and (b) her putting her money where her mouth is. I don't trust her. #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. Not just the cast, but their respective family members have also been an intergral part in driving the storyline this season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Auntie Bunch, reads:

"When Anisha invites everyone to walk in her fashion show, one friend is surprised to be on the guest list; a perceived snub at Vishal and Richa's wedding threatens the auntie group."

Vishal and Richa sign their house documents on Family Karma

Tonight's episode of Family Karma saw the cast members gathering for Bali's estate sale. However, there were other dynamics that were explored ahead of the same. Anisha is prepared to host a fashion show for her all-inclusive fashion line. She was nervous and anxious about the same as it was financially her last ditch effort to keep up her fashion line.

Meanwhile, Vishal waited for Richa before closing off on their house. While waiting for his wife, he called his best-friend Amrit to give him the important update. He also detailed what happened when the couple had dinner with their respective parents. He, moreover, explained that his wife was disappointed with his drinking habits and lying about the same, and that he wasn't sure if Richa was onboard by putting her title on the house.

Vishal and Richa's marriage was documented in the premiere episode of Family Karma. The latter has since then been upset with her husband's drinking habits. When she realized that he was lying about not drinking, she refused to sign the marriage license. With the couple not being legally married, Vishal was worried if she would put her name on the house or not.

When Vishal first began signing the documents, Richa was nowhere to be seen. She later arrived to sign and put her title on the house. When the producer asked what made her change her mind about the same, she confessed to seeing her husband making sufficient changes for her to put her name on the house.

The couple, however, mentioned that she had put her name on the house and was a title holder with no house loan burden upon her. Vishal explained that the mortgage on the house was completely on him and not on Richa. She owns half of the house with zero in debt and zero financial liability. He felt that the next step was to have his wife sign the marriage license.

While the Family Karma couple went to Bali's "estate sale," their friends questioned whether they had signed the house documents. When Vishal and Richa gave them the good news, they enquired as to when she was signing the marriage license. Bali wondered how they had a house when they weren't legally married. Richa, however, maintained that she wanted to take "baby steps."

Fans react to Richa and Vishal's situation on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to slam Richa. They felt that she put her name on the house but wouldn't sign the marriage license, which wasn't fair on her part. Check out what they have to say.

terri @TJoTZ Richa signed the house title real quick but still hasn’t signed the marriage certificate. #familykarma Richa signed the house title real quick but still hasn’t signed the marriage certificate. #familykarma

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre What is Richa talking about? Baby steps? Either marry Vishal or not because at this point you're just wasting time. #FamilyKarma What is Richa talking about? Baby steps? Either marry Vishal or not because at this point you're just wasting time. #FamilyKarma

Tracey Lammert @TheFitRealtor Am I the only one who thinks Richa and Vischal’s relationship is weird AF? #FamilyKarma Am I the only one who thinks Richa and Vischal’s relationship is weird AF? #FamilyKarma

Monet @SocialMonet Does Richa like or attracted to Vishal? #FamilyKarma Does Richa like or attracted to Vishal? #FamilyKarma

KangtheConquerer @conthekang Wow Richa won’t marry him, won’t put money in the house but Vishal put her name on the house #FamilyKarma She tries to make him the villain but it’s really her Wow Richa won’t marry him, won’t put money in the house but Vishal put her name on the house #FamilyKarma She tries to make him the villain but it’s really her

Lamar Waters @LamarLWaters I really dont get this Vishal & Richa stuff. I get why she was on him for alp the drinking but this not signing the marriage license is alittle much #FamilyKarma I really dont get this Vishal & Richa stuff. I get why she was on him for alp the drinking but this not signing the marriage license is alittle much #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, more dynamics will be explored that are set to cause drama in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to tune in and see what's more in store for them the rest of the season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes