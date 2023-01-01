What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 8 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The New Year episode will follow cast members as they navigate friendships, relationships and drama, as well as continue with their professional commitments and spend time with their respective families. They will also get involved in confrontations and conflicts, keeping viewers hooked to their screens to witness all of it.

Episode 8 of Family Karma will continue after the drama from all its previous episodes has died down a bit. The friends were seen gathering to spend some quality time with each other. However, it won't take long for more dramatic content to pop up this season as the cast rehashes old issues, deals with uncomfortable relationships and explores fresher dynamics.

What to expect from Family Karma season 3 episode 8?

This week's episode of Family Karma will not only document issues between cast members but also between popular aunties, who, as per viewers, have provided a fresh perspective to the concept of a reality TV show. The parents of the cast members are an integral part of the Bravo show and are given the space to have their own storyline. They are also given their own confessionals to express their feelings.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Auntie Bunch, reads:

"When Anisha invites everyone to walk in her fashion show, one friend is surprised to be on the guest list; a perceived snub at Vishal and Richa's wedding threatens the auntie group."

In the new Family Karma episode, some cast members will be seen taking new steps towards a better future. While others will question their relationships and see if the path they are on is worth it for their future. Viewers will witness a few dynamics that are set to create a lot of opinions about their cast.

A few preview clips released by the show on their social media accounts teased what fans can expect from the episode. Brian began looking for apartments to move into. He felt that it was the perfect time to move out of his parents' house as he was now 30 and had to find his own place. He also confessed to his dates disapproving of him living with his parents.

Meanwhile, Anisha expressed that she wanted to host a fashion show and wanted all of her Family Karma friends to walk in the same. However, her past with one cast member, Monica, sent her into a dilemma of whether to ask the latter to join the show, considering their tumultuous past.

The two had a bitter feud last season when Anisha and Bali called Monica's Navratri event a "ratchet." Monica had back then expressed her feelings about the issue in a now-deleted post on Instagram, where she said:

"I've just about had it with these girls and I've kept my mouth shut for months with half the garbage that comes out. But what I will not tolerate is a religious event being ridiculed and referred to as ratchet."

The parents of the cast members were also seen having an argument in a Family Karma preview clip. The aunties were bothered by Vishal's mother Reshma's behavior during her son and Richa's wedding. They felt that she hadn't greeted them or acknowledged them during the celebration.

Family Karma has been a hit since its premiere, with a completely different portrayal of culture and traditions in comparison to all other reality shows. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma this Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

