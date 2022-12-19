"Lopa does not care for Vishal at all": Fans slam Lopa Aunty for her complaints towards Vishal on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members as they spent some fun time together at Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party. While some had a great time, others had pressing issues to get to, that involved serious conversations, leading to a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Richa spoke up about her issues with Vishal's drinking to their respective parents. The couple also opened up about her canceling the marriage license appointment because of his behavior. Her mother, Lopa or as viewers know her, Lopa Aunty, confronted Vishal and said that he wasn't a child to behave that way.

Fans, however, slammed Lopa for constantly complaining about Vishal. One tweeted:

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. Throughout the course of the season, the cast provides viewers with quality content.

The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled, The Dysfunctional Dinner, reads:

"Vishal must shape up to save his marriage to Richa; a family dinner with their mums gets awkward; Monica questions Rish's lack of commitment; Avni hits the brakes on her flirtation with Brian."

Richa's mother Lopa confronts Vishal on Family Karma

Tonight's episode of Family Karma documented a lot of tension between Vishal and Richa's family. At the beginning of the episode, the former opened up to his mother about issues that persisted with the couple. During the conversation, the star had some tough realizations that he needed to work towards.

Vishal had previously lied to Richa about his drinking problems. At their wedding, he kept drinking against the advice of his wife or her mother. This led to him passing out at his best friend Amrit's place instead of spending the night with Richa. This evoked a stern reaction from Richa as she refused to sign the marriage license until he corrected his behavior.

The Family Karma star, however, kept drinking while he was in a social circle and didn't tell Richa about it. The latter found out about the same from Amrit, who confessed to Vishal drinking alcohol while having brunch with him. Richa then confronted her husband on the same and clarified that she won't be legally married until he stops lying and drinking.

On this week's episode, Vishal and his parents invited Richa and her mother Lopa for dinner. While on their way, the mother-daughter pair were seemingly nervous about the upcoming chain of events. While at dinner, Richa opened up about the couple's issues with Vishal's father.

Vishal, however, felt that Richa was stressing his father out, but she maintained to be doing all of that just to make him understand that consuming alcohol could ruin his heath, considering he was suffering with Crohn's disease. He then revealed that Richa had canceled the appointment for a marriage license.

Richa's mother, Lopa, was shocked at the unexpected turn of events and made her disappointment towards Vishal and his drinking habits clear on Family Karma. She said:

"Vishal, it's been ten years...Listen, listen, listen, listen...You're not a child anymore then why does she [Richa] have to put a card on your head. You should be mature enough to say [you're not going to drink]."

Fans slam Lopa Aunty for complaining about Vishal on Family Karma

Fans slammed Lopa for her constant complaints towards Vishal. Check out what they have to say.

Chadwick @ohchadwick The way Reshma talks about Richa compared to the way Lopa talks about Vishal says a lot about them. #FamilyKarma The way Reshma talks about Richa compared to the way Lopa talks about Vishal says a lot about them. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/wnbfiCGFoM

Fluorescent Beige @whatsup_T Lopa looks for any reason to mention her hate for Vishal and it’s not cute. #FamilyKarma Lopa looks for any reason to mention her hate for Vishal and it’s not cute. #FamilyKarma

Haute Bohème @Timothy_II Don’t say Reshma is a bad mom and that’s why Vishal drinks a lot. He’s an almost 40 year old man and that’s on him! Lopa needs to check herself #FamilyKarma Don’t say Reshma is a bad mom and that’s why Vishal drinks a lot. He’s an almost 40 year old man and that’s on him! Lopa needs to check herself #FamilyKarma https://t.co/i77YHesI7h

🎅🏾🎅🏾🎅🏾 @franktwigs Auntie Lopa when she found out Vishal and Richa weren’t legally married #FamilyKarma Auntie Lopa when she found out Vishal and Richa weren’t legally married #FamilyKarma https://t.co/Z6gNSzGFSy

Mondarious B. @iseeumon #FamilyKarma How Lopa feels Vishal sounds calling her mom How Lopa feels Vishal sounds calling her mom 😂😂😂 #FamilyKarma https://t.co/rW29tDaaMX

Jami @___jami Auntie Lopa really annoys me because she’s so negative and she doesn’t think she is #FamilyKarma Auntie Lopa really annoys me because she’s so negative and she doesn’t think she is #FamilyKarma

lilmissfeisty @MissElite90 They are uncomfortable bc your their son. Lopa is loving this #FamilyKarma They are uncomfortable bc your their son. Lopa is loving this #FamilyKarma https://t.co/nWGqfTZGqk

BlahBlahBlah @3couches I can’t stand Lopa and her daughter #familykarma I can’t stand Lopa and her daughter #familykarma

N Mustafa @Must500 #FamilyKarma Lopa is bitter and uncouth Coming to someone’s house with arms swinging. If someone did that to her we would never hear the end of it!! #FamilyKarma Lopa is bitter and uncouth Coming to someone’s house with arms swinging. If someone did that to her we would never hear the end of it!! https://t.co/p7vIpimbgM

Season 3 of Family Karma has been interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, more dynamics will be explored that will lead to more conflicts, gossip, arguments and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

Poll : 0 votes