LMN's latest thriller film, You'll Never Leave Me, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman whose life takes a devastating turn following an accident that leaves her boyfriend in a coma. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''After a car accident leaves her boyfriend in a coma, April’s panic attacks return and make her life a living hell. However, once she accepts the kindness of a stranger trying to help her, she realizes that he might not be the stranger she thought he is.''

The movie stars Christie Leverette in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Danny J. Boyle and helmed by Stephen Romano.

You'll Never Leave Me on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

1) Christie Leverette as April

Christie Leverette dons the lead role of April in LMN's new thriller movie, You'll Never Leave Me. She's devastated after her husband goes into a coma following an accident. Since then, she's been helped by a seemingly kind man, but there's more to him than what meets the eye.

April is the protagonist of the movie and it is her journey that forms the crux of the film. Viewers can expect Leverette to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Her other notable acting credits include Murder at Blackthorne Manor, She Is Not Your Daughter and many more.

2) Cameron Jebo as Jimmy

Cameron Jebo stars as Jimmy in the new LMN film. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's expected to play a significant role in the story. Viewers might be familiar with Jebo from Tangled, A Christmas Princess, Killer Single Dad, and many more.

3) Nicole Marie Johnson as Susan

Noted actress Nicole Marie Johnson portrays the role of Susan in You'll Never Leave Me. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a major supporting role.

Nicole Marie Johnson is known for her appearances in numerous other movies over the years like My Daughter's Deadly Roommates, Secrets on Sorority Row, A Lover Scorned, and A Deadly Mistake, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars various others who essay significant supporting/minor roles like:

Sharonne Lanier as Stella

Christian Blaque Meier as Pierre Sanders

Rachel Petsiavas as Ann Gordon

Milly Figuereo as Lisa

Crystal Day as Marie

Andrea Hessig as Nurse Jill

Erin Dangler as Nurse Kathy

Brian Childers as Jeb Challis

Philip Boyd as Patrick

The official trailer for You'll Never Leave Me offers a glimpse of the numerous shocking events set to unfold in the new thriller movie without giving away any spoilers.

It brilliantly establishes the film's atmosphere and tone whilst setting up the basic premise. Viewers who enjoyed Lifetime's other popular movies like Chaos on the Farm and Burned by Love should check this one out.

Don't miss You'll Never Leave Me on LMN on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

