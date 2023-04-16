Lifetime movie Chaos on the Farm cast list explored

Chaos on the Farm is a brand new, highly gripping thriller film set to make its debut exclusively on the Lifetime TV Network on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Eric Durham and Derek Sulek have served as writers for the upcoming movie, while Derek Sulek has acted as the director for the Lifetime movie. Brook Sill has acted as the lead character in the upcoming Lifetime film.

The official synopsis for Chaos on the Farm, given by the Lifetime Channel, reads:

"Shaken from the death of her beloved mother, Jessica is forced to visit her estranged Aunt and Uncle’s farm to tie up loose ends in her mother’s will. When she arrives at the farm things seem almost too perfect. But after a series of strange events, Jessica finds herself discovering dark secrets about her aunt and uncle."

Apart from Sill, the main cast for Chaos on the Farm includes Jake Busey, Clare Kramer, and Billy Armstrong, among others.

Take a look at the lead cast list for Lifetime's Chaos on the Farm

Brook Sill as Jessica

Promising young actress Brook Sill is all set to play the lead role of Jessica in Chaos on the Farm on Lifetime. The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Tia Parks in the short film Tia, Estelle in Cobra Kai, and Brebda in Stranger Things.

Sill has also been a part of a few noteworthy movies. These include Haunted Trail, High Expectations, Fall Nights in China Grove, (Future) Cult Classic, How High 2, The Letters that Guided Us, and Three's Complicated.

Brook Sill has also been a part of a few notable TV series, entailing Outer Banks, Henry Danger, Tales, and Legacies.

Jake Busey as Lawrence

Well-known American actor Jake Busey will be seen portraying the pivotal character Lawrence in the upcoming Lifetime thriller movie. He is best known for playing the role of Johnny Charles Bartlett in The Frighteners, Jim "Diamond Jim" in Last Man Club, Mr. Bing in A Boy Called Sailboat, and Captain McCalister in A Soldier's Revenge.

The actor has also been a part of several other table movies, including Reaper, Most Likely to Die, Deserted, Dead Again in Tombstone, and The Predator. He has also acted in films like The First $20 Million Is Always the Hardest, Identity, Lost Junction, The Hitcher II: I've Been Waiting, and Christmas with the Kranks. The actor was also part H. G. Wells' War of the Worlds The Rain Makers, and The Killing Jar, among other films.

Jake Busey has also been a significant part of several other TV series, including Shasta McNasty, The Twilight Zone, Charmed, Code Breakers, and The Mentalist. Fans have also seen him in series like The Finder, Psych, Santabarbaratown 2, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Justified, Texas Rising, and NCIS.

Clare Kramer as Susan

Actress Clare Kramer is all set to play the role of Susan in Chaos on the Farm on Lifetime Channel. The actress is best known for portraying the character Glory in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Terri Blake in Goodnight Burbank, Allison Mitchell in The Gravedancers, and Lt. Brandt-Mathis in Tales of Halloween.

Kramer has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including The Rules of Attraction, D.E.B.S., The Scare Hole, and The Skulls III. She was a part of films like L.A. D.J., Guy in Row Five, Road to Hell, Dead Ones, Hard Love, Big Ass Spider!, The Lost Tree, Zer0-Tolerance, and The Griddle House among others.

Clare Kramer has also been part of several other TV series, entailing The Random Years, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Tru Calling, House, and Goodnight Burbank. Fans have also seen her in series like Film Pigs, Monster School Animation, The Wrong House, Strange Ones, Dark/Web, Seduced by a Killer, and several others.

Other actors on the cast list entail Billy Armstrong, Audrey Looye, Ren Hanami, Dorian Gregory, Geoffrey Dean Mallard, Stephen Wu, and Michael Perl.

Chaos on the Farm will debut on the Lifetime TV Channel on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

