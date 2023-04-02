The Hand That Robs the Cradle on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's The Hand That Robs the Cradle is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The film tells the story of a nanny who shockingly discovers that the kid she's caring for has been kidnapped by the people who claim to be his parents. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''A nanny discovers the little boy she’s caring for was kidnapped and the couple who claim to be his parents are actually his captors.''

The Hand That Robs the Cradle stars Emily Miceli in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. The movie is helmed by noted filmmakers Damián Romay and Bruno Hernández and written by Scotty Mullen.

Lifetime's The Hand That Robs the Cradle cast list: Emily Miceli and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Emily Miceli as DeLondra

Emily Miceli stars in the lead role as DeLondra in Lifetime's The Hand That Robs the Cradle. Based on various reports, DeLondra seems to be playing the lead role of the nanny in the movie. She discovers a disturbing secret about the couple who claim to be the parents of the child she's caring for.

DeLondra is the protagonist of the film and it'll be fascinating to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Apart from The Hand That Robs the Cradle, Emily Miceli has starred in quite a few movies like The Secrets She Keeps, Lady of the Manor, and Once Upon a Time in Florida, to name a few.

2) Lesa Wilson as Melody

Lesa Wilson dons the role of Melody in the new Lifetime thriller film. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are revealed at this point. But viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Lesa Wilson is known for her appearances in Stars Fell on Alabama, The Baby Proposal, The Stranger She Brought Home, and many more.

3) Sallie Glaner as Mrs. Tubbs

Sallie Glaner essays the character of Mrs. Tubbs in The Hand That Robs the Cradle. More details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. But she reportedly plays a key role in the storyline. Viewers can expect Glaner to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Sallie Glaner's other notable film and TV acting credits include Heart of the Manor, Power of the Air, Friendship Never Dies, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Hand That Robs the Cradle stars a number of other actors who portray significant supporting roles, including:

Nick Schroeder as Joel

Holden Smith as Danny

Emily Renee Gold as Karla

Olivia Friloux as Babs

Sean Ohlman as Officer Leiker

Matthew O'Donnell as Caleb

An official trailer or sneak peek of the movie has not yet been released by the network, but based on the synopsis shared by Lifetime, viewers can look forward to a thrilling character study that unveils the darkest sides of human nature.

It seems tonally and thematically similar to some of Lifetime's other films like Nanny Dearest, Stalked By Her Past, and more.

Don't forget to watch The Hand That Robs the Cradle on Lifetime on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

