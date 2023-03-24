Lifetime movie Twisted Sister cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Twisted Sister, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, March 24, 2023. The movie tells the story of a prominent PR executive whose seemingly peaceful and perfect life turns upside down after a woman claiming to be her half-sister reaches out to her.

Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''Emily is a successful PR executive who seems to have everything going for her: she owns her own firm, has a wealthy inheritance, and a beautiful daughter. Even couples therapy is going really well and her husband, Kyle, is about to move back in. So, when a woman named Lily shows up on Emily’s doorstep claiming to be her half-sister, Emily takes her in with open arms.''

The description further reads,

''Kyle, however, starts acting strange. Lily agrees to take a DNA test, but in the meantime Emily and her new sister get to know each other–they hang out, run errands together, and Emily even invites Lily to start working at the firm. She is family after all. Emily is suddenly poisoned and Kyle blames Lily. But, after Lily’s DNA test comes back as a match, Emily thinks her husband may be the culprit since therapy has taken a turn. When Emily is completely at a loss as to who she can trust, Lily explains everything.''

The movie stars Mena Suvari in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Patricia Frontain.

Lifetime's Twisted Sister cast list: Mena Suvari and others to feature in new thriller movie

1) Mena Suvari as Emily

Mena Suvari dons the lead role of Emily in Lifetime's Twisted Sister. Emily's life takes a shocking turn after a woman named Lily reaches out to her, claiming she's her half-sister. The story is narrated from Emily's point of view and Suvari seems to have done an impressive job of portraying the character, based on the movie's trailer.

Apart from Twisted Sister, Mena Suvari is known for her performances in American Beauty, Six Feet Under, and the American Pie movies, to name a few.

2) Joy Nash as Lily

Joy Nash plays the character of Lily in the new Lifetime thriller film. Lily is a mysterious woman who suddenly enters Emily's life, claiming to be her sister. Based on the trailer, Nash looks brilliant in the role, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the movie.

Joy Nash has previously appeared in Serpentine Pink, Dead Women Walking, and Dietland, among many more.

3) Mark Famiglietti as Kyle

Mark Famiglietti essays the character of Kyle in Twisted Sister. Kyle is Emily's husband who decides to move back in with her. His complicated relationship with Emily is one of the most crucial elements in the movie.

Mark Famiglietti's other notable film and TV acting credits include Sister With A Secret, Last Survivors, Sand Dollar Cove, Rediscovering Christmas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many other actors in key supporting roles like:

Aina Dumlao as Aurora

Enya Flack as Cassie

Eileen Galindo as Mrs. Evans

Darren Dupree Washington as Marty

Don't forget to watch Twisted Sister on Lifetime on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

