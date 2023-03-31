Stalked By Her Past on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Stalked By Her Past, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The movie tells the story of a popular Hollywood star whose life takes a sudden shocking turn after someone begins to stalk her. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''A well-known Hollywood actress is suddenly tormented by a stalker. Her sister and high school boyfriend try to figure out who is tormenting her.''

The movie stars Meta Golding in the lead role along with others playing supporting characters. The film is directed by noted filmmaker Bobby Yan, with the script penned by Scott Mullen.

Lifetime's Stalked By Her Past cast list: Meta Golding and others to star in new thriller film

1) Meta Golding as Tanya Moore

Meta Golding dons the lead role of Tanya Moore in Lifetime's Stalked By Her Past. Moore seems to be a popular personality who's being stalked by someone. Her life turns into a nightmare and along with her sister and high school boyfriend, she tries to track down the stalker.

Tanya is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her perspective. It'll be fascinating to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Apart from Stalked By Her Past, Meta Golding has starred in All Nighter, Behind the Movement, and Rabbit Hole, to name a few.

2) Christian Keyes as Damon

Actor Christian Keyes portrays the character of Damon in the new Lifetime thriller film. Not many details about his character are known at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

Christian Keyes is a noted TV and film actor, whose credits include Saints & Sinners Judgment Day, Never and Again, The Rookie, and many more.

3) Isabelle Du as Riley

Isabelle Du essays the character of Riley in Stalked By Her Past. Apart from that, details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play a key role in the story. Isabelle Du has previously appeared in Nu Ve Si, Hidden Gems, Will Trent, and many more.

Apart from Meta Golding, Christian Keyes, and Isabelle Du, Stalked By Her Past also stars various other actors who play significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Jessica Fontaine as Latoya

Rico Ball as Adam

Jason Turner as Steven

Robert Hayes as Marcus

Franco Castan as Turner

Kalece Harrison as Kai

An official trailer or preview for the film has not yet been released by the network or filmmakers, but based on the trailer shared by Lifetime, viewers can expect an immensely fascinating character-driven and atmospheric thriller that unflinchingly depicts the dark side of human nature.

Viewers who enjoyed Lifetime's other acclaimed thriller movies like Home, Not Alone, Twisted Sister, Burned By Love, and Nanny Dearest should certainly check this one out as they share thematic and tonal similarities.

Don't forget to catch the new thriller film, Stalked By Her Past, on Lifetime on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

