Rabbit Hole episodes 1 and 2 recaps: Was Edward Homm really dead?

John Weir was accused of the murder of Edward Homm, but we later learned that the latter was alive and well. He was tied to a chair in the basement of John's safehouse and tried very hard to escape. Since he is an accomplished spy, John's job is risky. He has lost his friend Valance and must find out the truth behind his passing.

Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland as a private espionage agent framed for murder. The series premiered on March 26, 2023, with Paramount+ releasing the first two episodes.

Rabbit Hole episode 1 recap: Was Edward Homm kidnapped by John Weir?

John Weir had his sights set on the obnoxious Barry Merrill. He constantly demanded Weir change the channel of the soccer game he was watching. John paid the bartender a huge sum to change the channel to a premade taped network report.

The reporter narrating the story was a Weir employee. The person who sold his stock saw an employee from the "Fed" having a conversation with a beautiful redhead, another Weir plant. She then goes back and sits at her table and tells another Weir employee that the drug, Espra, causes cancer. The word gradually reaches Barry.

The product triggers a massive sellout, and the company Weir represents buys all its stocks at a discounted price. Hailey Winton, an animal activist, is introduced to us. She and John spend the night together, and in the morning, he finds a camera inside a clock radio. He accuses Hailey of being pressured to be put on tape for having s*x with a woman, an FBI agent named Madi. Hailey claims she is unaware of his accusations. Upon meeting Madi, John learns that she genuinely had no clue what he was talking about.

He has been working with Arda Analytics, his friend Valance's company. If everything went according to plan, they were going to earn $20 billion. Meanwhile, John is made aware that Hailey's lifestyle is too rich for her job. He meets her again in the streets, and this time she gets frightened.

Suddenly, a giant picture of him is up in Times Square, which claims that he murdered Edward Homm, the Treasury Agent. He flees from a cop and heads to his office. But his office blows up, killing Hafiz and Manfred. For some reason, even Valence kills himself by jumping off the balcony. He was told to do this by someone called ANON-01.

We are not aware of why John kidnapped Edward Homm, but we know that he didn't kill him. The former escapes from the office and comes to an abandoned building. We see Edward Homm tied up on a chair. He is still alive and breathing.

Someone tries to kidnap Hailey, but John saves her. After running from the kidnappers, they get to his safe house. She shows him his profile on the dating app. Suddenly, Edward Homm breaks free and runs into a wall, blindfolded. John lets Hailey go, but she does not leave as she believes that she would be murdered if she is not around him. John confronts Valence’s second-in-command, Xander, about Valence's death.

To find out who sent the message to Valence, John steals Valence’s authenticator key from the police station. When he and Hailey get back to the safe house, they meet an older man who appears to be John's father.

But the surprising part is that, throughout his life, John thought that his father had died.

Poll : 0 votes