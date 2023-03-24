“Dirty cops need to be fired and arrested”: Normal Police Department’s Taylor Brown arrest video sparks outrage 

On February 8, Taylor Brown’s residence was on fire. Her roommate reported the same to the police, leading to law enforcement getting involved in the matter. A video of Brown getting arrested while waiting for an interview at the Normal Police Department has since gone viral on social media. Netizens believe that she was arrested for no valid reason.

Officers brought Taylor Brown to the police department to answer questions about the fire that broke out at her Parktrail Road residence. The 18 year old waited for the detective to arrive at the police station for about 40 minutes. She later realized that she was tired and requested to leave. The police promised to take her back home.

However, before the police officer would drop Taylor Brown back home, they demanded she give them her phone. They informed her that it was being seized. This is when trouble began as the youngster refused to give away her mobile.

This led to the police having to lock Taylor Brown down to the floor and put her in handcuffs to seize the phone. At one point, Taylor Brown can be heard telling an unidentified Black female police officer:

“You’re a Black woman. You are a Black African-American woman. You’re Black, they’re White, I’d expect this from them… I trusted you and look at what you’re doing.”

In the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, it was heard that Brown was being arrested for resisting and aggravated battery of a police officer.

Netizens react to viral Taylor Brown arrest video

Internet users were flabbergasted by the video. Many felt sorry for the youngster who was getting arrested. It seems like no one had faith in the police department, as many thrashed the Normal Police relentlessly. A few comments online read:

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli revealed in an interview with Cities 929 that the police can seize property without an arrest or a warrant. He went on to add that all that is required before seizing any property is reasonable suspicion that a crime has taken place. He added that a warrant for the same can be obtained later.

Taylor Brown files lawsuit against police officers for arresting her without probable cause

Taylor Brown’s attorney Abby D. Bakos revealed that her Fourth Amendment rights were violated and that she was left with bruises, cuts to her wrists, sore muscles and emotional trauma during her arrest. Brown is now seeking:

“An award of reasonable compensatory and punitive damages, plus costs.”

Her lawyer also revealed:

“She knew her rights and she knew what these officers were trying to do was wrong, and it was illegal.”

Kimberly Rowe @KimberlyRowe_ Just now seeing the Taylor Brown arrest by normal police. 🤮



Nobody intervened to correct anything. she came voluntarily. Was never under arrest. Released her later with no charges.



Shorty was clearly power tripping. an idiot.



whY wOnT tHe cOmMuniTy wOrk wItH uS?! Just now seeing the Taylor Brown arrest by normal police. 🤮 Nobody intervened to correct anything. she came voluntarily. Was never under arrest. Released her later with no charges. Shorty was clearly power tripping. an idiot. whY wOnT tHe cOmMuniTy wOrk wItH uS?!

According to the lawsuit, the 18 year old was taken to jail and asked to strip down so that law enforcement could search for contraband. She was later released from jail.

It was also revealed that Brown was not charged with any crimes related to either the fire or her actions at the police station. Her phone was also returned after the police failed to obtain a warrant after seizing her phone.

