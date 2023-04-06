Murder at Blackthorne Manor on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, Murder at Blackthorne Manor, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The film tells the story of a girl who loves creating murder mystery parties at Blackthorne Manor. However, one day, things take a shocking turn when the owner of the titular manor is found dead. She then sets out to find the murderer.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''Hayley enjoys her job creating murder mystery parties at the famous Blackthorne Manor. As guests settle in for a fun-filled, spooky weekend, Hayley puts on a show, exploiting one of Blackthorne’s deadly pasts.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But later that night, she discovers the owner of the manor dead. With a house full of suspects, she must work with her handsome coworker and her boss’s business partner to solve the real-life murder mystery while keeping everyone else in the dark.''

The film stars Christie Leverette in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by David Benullo, with the screenplay penned by Suzanne Egan and Daniel West.

Murder at Blackthorne Manor cast list: Christie Leverette and others to star in new LMN movie

1) Christie Leverette

Christie Leverette is expected to don the lead role of Hayley in LMN's Murder at Blackthorne Manor. Hayley loves creating murder mystery parties at the Blackthorne Manor, but one day, things go wrong when the owner of the titular manor ends up dead and she has to launch an investigation.

Christie Leverette dominates the trailer with her screen presence and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Apart from Murder at Blackthorne Manor, Leverette is known for her performances in Sistas, A Deadly Mistake, and The Secret Life of Amy Bensen, to name a few.

2) Bobby Slaski as Jackson

Actor Bobby Slaski dons the role of Jackson in the new Lifetime thriller film. Based on the trailer, Slaski plays the role of protagonist Hayley's co-worker with whom she tries to find the manor owner's killer. Slaski looks impressive in the trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver an impressive performance in the film.

Bobby Slaski's other notable film and TV acting credits include We're Not Safe Here, White Terror, and Station to Station, among many more.

3) Veronica Martell as Diana Montgomery

Actor Veronica Martell dons the character of Diana Montgomery in Murder at Blackthorne Manor. Not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but she's expected to play a significant role in the movie.

Veronica Martell has previously appeared in Baywatch and is also a noted singer who's released several albums like Big City Swing and The Art of Intimacy.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others portraying important supporting roles like:

James A. Pierce III as Charles Benedict

Shahjehan Khan as Gordon Ramshaw

Trevor Lyons as Roy

Mike Mitchell Jr. as Reggie

James Legris as Dwayne

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Murder at Blackthorne Manor on LMN on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes