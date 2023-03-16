Top 5 movies releasing in April 2023

With only two weeks remaining for April, we are well within 2023. The new year has already given us some amazing and exciting titles to enjoy till now. High-budget productions and major films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and others have mesmerized cinemagoers from January till March.

Carrying the trend forward, the list of movies lined up to arrive in April includes some exciting names. With documentaries, horrors, action thrillers, computer-generated graphics, and surreal dramas, April has it all. There will be a wide plethora of offerings for the audience to choose from.

In this article, we explore some of the best and most anticipated movie titles that will be arriving in movie theaters next month. Cinema enthusiasts should book their tickets and get ready, as April is going to be another banger of a month.

Air, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more - 5 of the best theater releases coming in April

1) Air

Air (Image via Amazon Studios)

Air is an upcoming biographical sports drama from Amazon Studios. Directed by Ben Affleck, the film will feature an ensemble cast including prominent actors like Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and Marlon Wayans, along with Affleck himself.

Air will make its worldwide premiere on March 18, 2023, at South by Southwest, followed by a theatrical release on April 5, 2023. It will also be the first film from Amazon Studios that does not premiere on Prime Video simultaneously.

The film chronicles the creation of the revolutionary Air Jordan line of shoes from Nike from its early stages. Air follows Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and his tireless work to sign rookie Michael Jordan to wear their shoes.

2) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an upcoming animated action-adventure fantasy offering from Universal. It will be the third film adaptation of Nintendo's legendary video game franchise, Mario. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The voice cast for the film features some of the most prominent actors in the industry, like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, and others. On April 5, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for release in theatres all around the United States.

Mario, a plumber from Brooklyn, is tasked with defending the galaxy against Bowser, a Koopa that breathes fire and wants to rule the entire universe. He travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with Princess Peach and Toad the anthropomorphic mushroom in an attempt to save his brother, Luigi, and stop Bowser's plan of world dominance.

3) Renfield

Renfield (Image via Unviersal Pictures)

Renfield is another upcoming horror comedy from Universal Pictures. The film is based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman and a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, with Chris McKay at the helm as the director. The cast of Renfield includes Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, Ben Schwartz, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The film follows R. M. Renfield as its primary protagonist and titular character. After serving the Prince of Darkness for centuries, procuring his prey, and doing all his bidding, he is curious about life outside this torturous cycle. He sees a hint of that when he encounters traffic cop Rebecca Quincy. Unfortunately, his narcissistic boss is not particularly keen to let his devoted servant go.

Renfield will premiere at Overlook Film Festival on March 30, 2023, followed by a theatrical release on April 14, 2023.

4) Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid (Image via A24)

Beau Is Afraid is an upcoming surrealist comedy horror from the house of A24. The film has Ari Aster at its helm as the writer, director, and producer, with highly acclaimed actor Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character. Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, and others have joined the cast in supporting roles.

Set in an alternate present, Beau Is Afraid follows its titular character, Beau, who is plagued by extreme anxiety. Fighting his biggest fears, he sets off on an epic journey filled with adventure and wild supernatural threats to reach his mother.

5) Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (Image via MGM)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant is an upcoming action thriller offering brought to the audience by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. With acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie at its helm, The Covenant is sure to be a hit in theaters. The cast for the film features Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim in the lead roles, alongside Alexander Ludwig, Jason Wong, Antony Starr, Jonny Lee Miller, and others in supporting roles.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant is set to make its theatrical release throughout the U.S. on April 21, 2023.

Set in war-rigged Afghanistan, The Covenant follows U.S. sergeant John Kinley as he enlists Ahmed's help to interpret the local Afghani language. Propelled by his thirst for revenge against the Taliban for killing his son, Ahmed tags along with the convoy.

Kinley's platoon is ambushed by the Taliban as they travel through Afghanistan's deserts, and he is on the verge of being taken captive when Ahmed rescues him and carries him for weeks through the desert, ensuring his safety. When Kinley returns to the United States and learns that Ahmed is being hunted by the Taliban and that the American government won't intervene, he decides to repay the favor by bringing Ahmed to safety.

These are our top picks for the movies that will be released in theaters in April.

Some more exciting titles will be making their way to your choice board through various OTT platforms like Apple TV+, Netflix, and others. If you are not a fan of going out, you can catch those titles from the comfort of your home.

