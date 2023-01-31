“She can’t play with my feelings like this”: Anya Taylor Joy’s hacked Twitter account sends the internet into a frenzy

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy teased the show’s second season on her official Twitter account on January 30, 2023, only to delete it later and explain to netizens that her account was hacked.

The 26-year-old actress has not posted on the platform since November 2020. So, fans were naturally surprised and excited to see her tweet that said:

“The Queen’s Gambit 2”.

🗯️ @thinkeranyajoy anya taylor-joy’s twitter was hacked, tweet reading “the queen’s gambit 2,” leading her to post on instagram about her being hacked anya taylor-joy’s twitter was hacked, tweet reading “the queen’s gambit 2,” leading her to post on instagram about her being hacked https://t.co/DOhfZ4socf

The tweet was up for 10 minutes, after which it was taken down. However, the internet got enough time to save the tweet and speculate that Netflix would probably work on a new season of The Queen’s Gambit.

However, Taylor Joy confirmed on her Instagram story after some time that her Twitter account was hacked. She also apologized for all the inconveniences the tweet may have caused. She wrote that it was not her. Sources close to Anya Taylor Joy also confirmed that the tweet bore no truth.

After Anya’s confirmation, many fans got dejected as they were already looking forward to a second season. One fan on Twitter, @briandetonate, wrote:

Anya Taylor Joy's hacked Twitter account was selling 10 signed MacBooks, and the internet responded hilariously

Besides the fake teaser tweet, Taylor Joy’s Twitter account made another tweet that had fans rolling on the floor, laughing. In the tweet, the account addressed Anya Taylor Joy’s followers and wrote that she is finally back.

What was even more bizarre was that the actress’s account put up a sort of advertisement, trying to sell MacBooks. The tweet said:

"I'm BACK!!!! Hello Twitter family! I have 10 MacBooks that I will personally sign myself, that you can purchase for $600 and free shipping! First come first serve basis, and all proceeds will be going to charity! MY DMS ARE OPEN IF INTERESTED"

The Queen’s Gambit star’s account quote tweeted the same tweet after some time and informed that all the MacBooks were still available and her DMs were also open.

allneonlike @lanastanpl Anya Taylor joy’s twitter being hacked is the funniest thing that happened today lmaoo Anya Taylor joy’s twitter being hacked is the funniest thing that happened today lmaoo https://t.co/YnuKSIrOeL

Victoria @TorieRAWR Anya Taylor Joy got hacked and I’m cracking up Anya Taylor Joy got hacked and I’m cracking up https://t.co/uU6twSWzYt

There was another quote tweet claiming that four MacBooks had been sold so far, and six more were left. Then the tweet stated that if someone buys two MacBooks at once, they will get a $200 discount and two gadgets for $1000. The tweet continued:

"I know you guys love me but when you message me with no intentions on buying I lose the people who actually do wanna buy so my team is forced to block you."

Melancolin ✨ @colincvs They hacked Anya Taylor Joy — is nothing sacred?! They hacked Anya Taylor Joy — is nothing sacred?! https://t.co/TDC2qXEUj1

Fans found the situation amusing and said that it cracked them up.

joe @Joeonv Who ever hacked Anya Taylor Joy and is scamming Mac Books UR GOING TO HELL LMFAOO

Who ever hacked Anya Taylor Joy and is scamming Mac Books UR GOING TO HELL LMFAOO https://t.co/R3tyWZ9VBD

ena @chuuyagod is anya taylor joy's twt hacked? is anya taylor joy's twt hacked?

jas 😵‍💫 @jasberrypi anya taylor joy’s account has been hacked for over 2 HOURS!! WHAT IS HAPPENING anya taylor joy’s account has been hacked for over 2 HOURS!! WHAT IS HAPPENING https://t.co/VYtBl8GOWy

mimi @blyfilms anya taylor joy getting hacked on twitter was not on my 2023 bingo card anya taylor joy getting hacked on twitter was not on my 2023 bingo card

idc🌿 @slingidc Anya Taylor joy getting hacked and trying to sell MacBooks is not what I thought I’d see on twitter at 3am Anya Taylor joy getting hacked and trying to sell MacBooks is not what I thought I’d see on twitter at 3am

seraphim @dirtbagjordan Lmao Anya Taylor Joy's twitter got hacked and seeing the early stages is so funny Lmao Anya Taylor Joy's twitter got hacked and seeing the early stages is so funny 😭

Anya Taylor Joy’s Twitter account was made private after the fiasco. So, her tweets are currently protected and are probably only visible to her followers.

The Queen's Gambit and its success

The actress was quite active on the Blue Bird app in 2020 when The Queen’s Gambit was released on Netflix and quickly garnered widespread acclamation. It became the streaming site’s biggest scripted limited series so far. The show set a record of 62 million households watching it in the first 28 days of its debut.

The show, created by Allan Scott and Scott Frank, is a screen adaption of the 1983 novel of the same name by American novelist Walter Tevis. Taylor Joy starred as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who had to battle her demons, which were on her way to the title of world champion. The show bagged a total of 11 Emmy awards in different categories.

Anya Taylor Joy said in 2021 that she felt surreal and wonderful as fans urged for a second season. However, Netflix has not yet announced anything about the possibility of the show being renewed for a second season.

