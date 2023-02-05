Super Mario Bros.: Release date, poster, streaming platforms and more

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an animated film adaptation of the popular Nintendo video game series of the same name, is set to be released on April 7, 2023, in the United States and worldwide, except for Japan, where it will come out on April 28. The Mario video game franchise has been a massive success for Nintendo since it dropped in 1985.

The latest film in the franchise was announced by Nintendo game producer Shigeru Miyamoto back in September 2021. This is the third film adaptation of the series, following the 1986 anime film Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach and 1993's critically panned live-action Super Mario Bros. film.

After following a theatrical release, Super Mario Bros. will drop on Netflix in October 2023

Release date and streaming details

As mentioned above, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will follow an April 7 release date in the United States and the rest of the world. Later, on April 28, the movie will be released in Japan.

However, producer Shigeru Miyamoto announced on April 26, 2022, via Twitter that, after consulting with his partner at Illumination Studios, Chris Meledandri, the duo decided to postpone the release dates of the film to April 7 and April 28.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.

As for the streaming details, the film will be available to stream in the US on Peacock 45 days after the theatrical release. Following this, the movie will drop on Netflix in October 2023.

The movie poster for Super Mario Bros has recently dropped and features all the main characters that fans have grown to love over the years. In addition, there are several Easter eggs in the poster, including one that features the film's take on the Rainbow Road.

The cast and staff of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Check out the official poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie! We're getting closer to the release, look forward to it in theaters soon! #SuperMarioMovie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the creative minds behind Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Melandri serve as producers via Illumination Studios, and the script is written by Matthew Fogel, who wrote The LEGO Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Keegan Michael-Key as Toad

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Khary Payton as Penguin King

Jessica DiCicco as Yellow Toad

Additionally, Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza have been cast in undisclosed roles.

In an interview with Variety, Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, revealed that fans of the Super Mario series will hear a vocal portrayal that is unything they have ever heard. He even said that Mario's voice has been "updated":

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,”

He further continued:

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

What can fans expect from the upcoming movie?

As of November 29, 2022, two trailers for the film have been dropped. The first trailer or teaser sees Bowser and his army attacking a Penguin kingdom. It also sees Mario arriving at the Mushroom Kingdom and Luigi running away from a dry-bone army. The teaser garnered over 300 million views in 24 hours.

The second trailer, which dropped on November 2022, features Donkey Kong winning a fight against Mario in an arena filled with other Kongs, including Cranky Kong. Bowser is seen speaking to a captured Luigi and Mario is shown training on an obstacle course, which fans will know resembles a typical Super Mario game level.

The official synopsis of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently unavailable. However, from the trailers, it can be gathered that Princess Peach recruits Mario and Luigi to stop Bowser from invading the Mushroom Kingdom. Furthermore, Mario and Luigi need to stop Bowser from finding and taking power stars, which the latter wants in order to rule the world.

