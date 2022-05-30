Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls face off against Kryptonian villain in Mayhem in the Multiverse: Complete breakdown and Easter eggs analysis

Teen Titans Go! has collaborated with DC Super Hero Girls many times. The shows were made for a younger demographic. However, both have gained immense attention from older DC fans as much as their target audience.

WarnerBrosUK @WarnerBrosUK It’s time to bring in the big guns. #TeenTitansGo ! & #DCSuperHeroGirls : Mayhem in the Multiverse is available now on DVD and Digital! It’s time to bring in the big guns. #TeenTitansGo! & #DCSuperHeroGirls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is available now on DVD and Digital! https://t.co/vFyzqUhJqC

The programs (especially TTG!) have gained extreme popularity over the years among DC fans. And now, they have finally come up with a movie together, Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Easter eggs, as well as theories spawned from Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse premiered on Cartoon Network on May 28. The movie has a lot of fascinating elements that will be essential in the upcoming episodes of DC Super Hero Girls.

While the flick had little to do with Teen Titans Go!, their presence made it fun to watch.

Teen Titans' presence in the movie

Teen Titans with Control Freak (Image via Cartoon Network)

The movie seemed less of a collaboration and more of a cameo when including the Teen Titans. Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Raven were only available in certain scenes that weren't necessarily relevant or essential to the plot.

The Titans even joked about their presence being a tool for promotion. As The Boy Wonder puts it:

"Not a crossover! That's when a lame show gloms onto a cooler one to boost their popularity."

At first, the Titans wondered if they were the lame show glomming on to the DC Super Hero Girls. But in the process, they find out that it's the opposite.

Mention of HBO Max's Titans

The best thing about Teen Titans Go! is their unique way of perceiving the rest of the DC universe. The show has had countless cameos and references due to this reason.

There are hilarious elements in their episodes, such as the mention of every Batman actor, Jason Todd's death signified by an urn, and the creation of Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star (DC's own America's Got Talent).

With a brand new movie, how can the Teen Titans miss an opportunity to do the same? So, while in conversation with Control Freak, Robin accomplishes the job. He references HBO Max's Titans, the only Titans show left on their long list.

Kryptonian goddess of ice and darkness

Cythonna (Image via Cartoon Network)

Comic fans are familiar with the Kryptonian goddess of ice and darkness, Cythonna. The dark goddess was the prime villain who caused the mayhem, and we have to say, her presence made an impressive plotline in the movie. Cythonna was trapped in an amulet by her younger brother and the Sun God, Rao.

The goddess' only way to break the amulet and free herself was to collect evil in the amulet's crystal. As she came in touch with Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom, she started collecting depravity inside the villains and emptying their souls to make them her servants.

Cythonna let Lex believe, along with the other supervillains, that he was in charge until she brought him under her control.

New characters revealed in movie

Aquaman and Zatanna (Image via Cartoon Network)

The movie had several new superheroes, including Aquaman, Blue Beetle, and John Stewart. The new characters added extra spice to the mix.

Aquaman was represented as a laid-back hunk with a charming smile who woos everyone, especially Zatanna. At the same time, John Stewart is seen in another avatar very similar to his avatar in Justice League, the animated series.

Beginning of Legion of Doom

The Legion of Doom hasn't been mentioned in the DC Super Hero Girls until now. Lex has always been seen committing crimes on his own or with the help of his sister, Lena Luthor.

However, we can assume that creating the Legion of Doom was Cythonna's plan all along, as she needed more evil villains to rent their souls for her freedom.

Beginning of Justice League

The Justice League (Image via Cartoon Network)

When Supergirl finds out about Cythonna's presence, she goes to her cousin, Superman, to discuss the issue. However, he throws her out, saying Cythonna is a fairytale.

The Super Hero Girls then break into the Fortress of Solitude to get some answers when they find out that Superman has formed a new Justice League to take care of the problem.

Superman accumulated Batman, John Stewart's Green Lantern, and Aquaman to create the team. Superman and Batman are then seen trying to convince Wonder Woman to join the roster, telling her that she's the only one experienced enough in her team to join the JLA, and she agrees.

Ray Fisher in superhero group chat

Superhero group chat (Image via Cartoon Network)

There's a scene where Supergirl is seen using her phone to find Wonder Woman, only to find out that she has joined the Justice League. We see additional contacts in the superhero group chat that weren't present in the movie. These contacts belong to J'onn J'onzz and Ray Fisher.

While Martian Manhunter's presence could mean he will be joining the Justice League soon, the presence of Ray Fisher, the actor who plays Cyborg in the DCEU, is debatable. He could be there to add a comical angle for the fans, or it could mean that Cyborg will be joining the team as well in the future.

Phantom Zone marbles

Super Hero Boys (Image via Cartoon Network)

Cythonna used the Phantom Zone marbles in the amulet to eliminate most of the earth's heroes. At the movie's beginning, she used the villains to do the job.

Regulars of DC Super Hero Girls like Hal Jordan, Hawkman, Flash, Green Arrow, and Garth were the first to be trapped in the Phantom Zone with Katana and Blue Beetle. Later in the movie, they were joined by Batman, John Stewart, and Aquaman.

The origin of these marbles is yet to be discovered. However, it is possible that when Rao put Cythonna in the amulet, the energy of the Phantom Zone (the Kryptonian prison) in the marbles was keeping her bound to the crystal in the amulet.

Zatanna's similarity to Raven

Zatanna and Raven (Image via Cartoon Network)

Zatanna is shown battling her dark side quite a few times during the show. However, in the film, we see her getting a solution to her problems: Raven.

When Zatanna accidentally leads the team into the Teen Titans Go! universe instead of the Phantom Zone, due to her dark side, she is seen doubting her presence on the team. However, Raven tells Zatanna to embrace her dark side, as she has done herself.

Zatanna then thanks Raven for her wise advice, as it fixes everything.

Harley Quinn steps to the good side

Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman (Image via Cartoon Network)

In DC Super Hero Girls, Harleen Quinzel and Barbara Gordon were shown as Gotham besties. However, things become sour between them when they discover each other's superhero identity.

In the movie, Harley is seen secretly helping the Super Hero Girls as they fight on opposite sides.

She saves Wonder Woman from the Phantom Zone and Zatanna from Lex Luthor. Her actions moved the Super Hero Girls, and as a result, they included Harley in their victory hug at the end of the movie.

Harley can join the team after these events, and if that happens, fans will be over the moon.

Supergirl has stronger will than Superman

Supergirl and Superman (Image via Cartoon Network)

Since Cythonna has Kryptonian roots, many fans anticipated that her presence would have something to do with Superman. However, Superman's not the only powerful superhero from Krypton. His cousin is as mighty as the Man of Steel himself, if not more.

The movie reveals that Supergirl has a stronger will, and Cythonna wants her body for the final part of her evil plan. She asks Lex to bring the strongest Kryptonian, and he brings Superman instead, which angers the villainess.

In the end, Cythonna threatens to kill Superman to lure his cousin into the trap. However, Supergirl emerges victorious by fighting Cythonna's effect on her.

Super Friends cameo in the movie

The Super Friends (Image via Cartoon Network)

When Superman accumulates the heroes, Aquaman suggests the name Super Friends instead of Justice League. Apart from this incident, the hit animated series is referenced a few times, but that's not all. The Super Friends appear in the scene at the movie's very end, which makes the references even more special.

Mattie P 🏳️‍🌈 @FeathersRuffld Mayhem in the Multiverse subverted my expectations, but in a good way. Its definitely a DCSHG movie more than TTG one. The Teen Titans are only in 20% of it, which is more than fine with me. Animation was great throughout, but I hope this isn't a series finale. I still want more. Mayhem in the Multiverse subverted my expectations, but in a good way. Its definitely a DCSHG movie more than TTG one. The Teen Titans are only in 20% of it, which is more than fine with me. Animation was great throughout, but I hope this isn't a series finale. I still want more. https://t.co/tYdTPveTqj

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse premiered on Cartoon Network on May 28 and will be available on HBO Max on June 28. The movie was great and had many spicy ingredients vital to the DC Super Hero Girls going forward.

Fans of the show are now waiting for the new episodes that portray the movie's aftermath.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far