Who is Aquababy? Exploring comic origin as Aquaman 2 plot discussed in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

There was a vague mention of Aquababy in Johnny Depp's defamation trial, and fans couldn't be more excited. The trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been ongoing since April, and it has shed some light on the actress' role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While the actress shared her distress over having her role reduced due to the trial, she confirmed that she is still a part of the movie.

Fans got to know the news when entertainment expert Kathryn Arnold revealed certain details about the film during her testimony. She explained that Heard initially had a significant role in the movie, but a lot of it was later removed due to the trial. She also added that Mera (Heard's character in the film) will get admitted to the hospital after having a baby and won't be featured after the incident.

Who is that baby? We might have some ideas.

Comic book origin of the charming Aquababy

Aquaman becomes a father in Aquaman #23 (Image via DC Comics)

Aquababy, or Arthur Curry Jr., was the beloved child of Aquaman and Mera. He first appeared on Aquaman #23 in October of 1965. The kid had the unique capability to create life out of water. He also had the extraordinary ability to charm everyone in the room. Everyone loved him, even his uncle, Ocean Master, who detested his father. The child saved Ocean Master on multiple accounts, which made his dear uncle grow fond of him.

Although no one could get enough of the little munchkin, Black Manta loathed him. He hated him so much that he killed him to spite Aquaman. He first kidnapped him and told Aquaman to fight Aqualad to rescue his dear son, and Aquaman followed through to save him.

Despite the challenge, Black Manta killed Aquababy. The events of that day changed several things in the Aquaman family, including the relationship between Aquaman and Aqualad. Fans were sad to see the little guy face death at such a young age but were forced to accept the circumstances.

A serum to help Mera in Aquaman #23 (Image via DC Comics)

Years later, Aquababy was reborn as a Black Lantern in the events of Blackest Night. At the time, Mera was a deputy Red Lantern in the deadly war against the Black Lantern Corps. As a Black Lantern, Aquababy was a threat to the world, and to prevent this, his mother eliminated him by burning him to death. DC is dark!

The child has had to suffer a lot since he was born. In many ways, the events of his death made Black Manta the greatest enemy of Aquaman. The villain will definitely be present in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and this increases the chances of this hypothesis being true.

While Aquababy's presence is not guaranteed in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, we hope it comes true. DCEU needs some fresh characters that can provide a new perspective. New characters always excite fans, and while other characters like Dolphin and Aquagirl are also rumored to be in the flick, it is always fun to have some more. Fans can't get enough of these charming water-breathers anyway.

