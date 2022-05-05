From Green to Yellow: The Abilities of Every Power Ring Explained

The mighty power rings of every Lantern Corps have been a fascinating subject for a very long time. Whether we talk about the Blue Ring of Hope or the Red Ring of Rage, each has earned a specific place in the reader's heart, especially after reading excellent comic books like The Blackest Night, The Sinestro Corps War, and The Secret Origin of the Guardians.

Fist Of Khonshu 🌙 @The_Shanky “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light.”



Green Lantern's oath is one of the coolest thing in the DC universe.



Clip source -: Green Lantern: First Flight (2009) “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might, beware my power, Green Lantern's light.”Green Lantern's oath is one of the coolest thing in the DC universe.Clip source -: Green Lantern: First Flight (2009) https://t.co/k1yILX3V9W

Each ring uses a different wavelength of light-filled with particular energy created by the sentient life in the emotional spectrum. Let us take a look at the functionality and ability of every ring to understand its actual capacity.

Green Power Ring

Created by the Guardians themselves, the green power ring is the most popular among every other ring in the Lantern Corps. Fuelled by the willpower of its owner, the ring grants the power of flight, superhuman strength, the ability to phase through objects, invisibility, the ability to create a pocket dimension, the ability to create a replica of Kryptonite energy, mind alteration, and energy projection, which allows its owner to curate real-time objects (emerald in color) from their imagination.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

However, this ring has always shown potential for more capabilities, depending upon the willpower of its owner. For example, a more strong-willed user has been able to project objects of different colors, and in some similar cases, the ring has also succeeded in keeping its wearer alive at the point of certain death.

The Green Lantern Ring chooses its owner and is weak against the Yellow Lantern Ring.

Yellow Power Ring

The yellow power ring is one of the most dangerous objects in the DC universe. The primary purpose of the ring is to inflict fear upon its opponents. The ring is worn by the Yellow Lantern Corps, also known as the Sinestro Corps (Created by Sinestro), who are the prime foes of the Green Lantern Corps.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

It holds immense power with abilities like invisibility, flight, and spatial warps to surpass the speed of light, and time travel, instilling fear in its opponents and feeding upon the fear of the opponents to gain more energy. It is so powerful that the green power ring becomes weak in the presence of a yellow power ring, as it requires a complete absence of fear to function.

Sinestro handpicks each member of the Yellow Lantern Corps. The Yellow Lantern Ring becomes weak against a Blue Lantern Ring.

Red Power Ring

Created by Atrocitus, the red power ring is considered one of the DC universe's most dominant and valuable objects. If a Red Lantern can master their rage entirely, they are not stopping. The ring is the ultimate embodiment of pure fever and the survivors' blood (Atrocitus, Roixeaume, Qull, and two others) of the massacre of sector 666.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring holds massive power with abilities like creating illusions, opening portals using blood, rage manipulation, telepathy, rage infection, rage absorption, and energy projection. More skilled Red Lanterns can also read minds, defy the deadly attacks of a black power ring, and disband the energy from a green power ring.

The Red Lantern Ring chooses its owner itself and is weak against the Blue Lantern Ring.

Orange Power Ring

The orange power ring fuels itself with the all-consumable power of greed. Due to being dangerously mighty, only one Orange Lantern is allowed at a time, i.e., Larfleeze or Agent Orange. The only exception to the aforementioned is Lex Luthor during the Blackest Night continuity.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring contains some of the most destructive powers, including energy blasts, energy and power absorption from the other rings, identity confiscation, and the capability to create energy avatars from the ring's victims.

The Orange Lantern Ring is possessed by one being at a time and is weak against the Violet Lantern Ring.

Blue Power Ring

The blue power ring gets all of its force from the power of hope. Its owners are generally of religious backgrounds. People who inherently practice faith and meditation are considered a good fit for the ring. The primary purpose of the Blue Lantern Corps is to keep hope alive in the universe at all costs, and the forces of the ring help the purpose to a great degree.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring carries excellent abilities such as rage removal, fear depletion, hope empowerment, avarice immunity, total cellular regeneration, precognition, energy blasts, flight, and energy projection.

The most recent Blue Lantern recruits a new being to wear the Blue Lantern Ring. The ring is not particularly weak against any other ring but is overly dependable on a Green Lantern Ring to share its will by staying nearby.

Indigo Power Ring

The indigo power ring gets its energy from the feeling of empathy and compassion. The ring holds the power to change the hearts of its enemies and expand kindness in their spirits. The indigo light was founded by the Green Lantern Abin Sur and Natromo while fighting against the invaders of the planet Nok.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring consists of some of the most amazing and unique abilities like teleportation, disarming traceability, exorcism, and discerning and healing an individual's motivation. The ring also has some of the more common potencies like flight, spatial warps, and energy projection.

The Indigo tribe places the Indigo Lantern Ring upon the beings with little to no compassion to generate kindness and empathy within them. The ring is not particularly weak against any other ring.

Violet Power Ring

Founded by the Zamarons, the violet power ring, also known as the Star Sapphire ring, is fuelled by absolute love. The ring has tremendous capabilities associated with the power of love and pure passion, which helps its owner to be undefeated in most battles. As of now, the Violet Lantern Corps only has female members, but men can also be recruited.

"Anyone can join, but most men are not worthy.", said Geoff Johns, During the Blackest Night panel at Comic-Con International 2009.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring holds immense strength with abilities like teleportation, mind alteration, flight, true love sight (examining what people truly desire), extraordinary healing capabilities, energy constructs with crystallization, and superior protection from the orange power ring.

The Star Sapphire Ring chooses its owner itself and is not particularly weak against any other power ring.

Black Power Ring

The black power ring has extraordinary capabilities that go as far as raising the dead. The ring gets its energy from the corpse of the Anti-monitor, who himself is extremely powerful and can destroy worlds.

Blackest Night #0 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring holds immense force, including powers like reanimation of the dead, regeneration of body parts, emotional reading, commanding the reanimated beings, the ability to mimic the powers of the other rings, and the ability to disconnect the power; of the other rings!

The Black Lantern Ring resurrects dead beings to be its owners and is weak against the White Lantern Ring.

White Power Ring

The white power ring embodies life and is the most powerful power ring in the DC universe. The ring is so potent that it has been responsible for safely bringing superheroes like Aquaman and Martian Manhunter back to life.

Blackest Night #8 (Image via DC Comics)

The ring is connected to life and has tremendous capabilities such as emotional spectrum dominance, energy blasts, invisibility, flight, healing force field generation, powers of every other ring, and environmental playback.

The White Lantern Ring finds an individual who can harness the power of the entire emotional spectrum. It has no weaknesses.

Ultraviolet Power Ring

The ultraviolet power ring is the newest addition to the DC universe. This ring gets its power from the shielded emotions of beings, such as shame, greed, and hatred. The ring is relatively new and has yet to reveal many hidden facts.

Justice League (2018) #2 (Image via DC Comics)

The first recruit of the ring is our very own John Stewart. It has extraordinary capabilities such as pessimistic emotion induction, ultraviolet infection, energy constructs, and energy blasts.

The ring's methods of choosing recruits and the ring's weaknesses are yet to be mentioned.

Edited by Suchitra