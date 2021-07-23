How to teleport to someone in Minecraft easily

In Minecraft, players can use commands to perform specific functions that allow them to do things quicker. For example, they can use commands to teleport from one place to another in Minecraft.

Commands are advanced features that are activated by keying in a specific string of texts. These functions are entered via the chat menu. There are several commands that players can use to their advantage.

In order for commands to work, players must turn on cheats when creating a Minecraft world. Since commands are basically cheats that allow them to do things that typically can't be done, the feature must be activated before creating the world.

There are a series of commands that players can use in Minecraft. One of the most beneficial and popular commands is teleportation. Players can use the teleport command on themselves, other users or objects.

Players can use teleportation to travel to a destination faster, or to bring another entity to them if the latter gets lost and vice versa. The teleport command is easy to do, and can be learned quickly.

In this article, players will learn how to easily teleport to someone using the teleport command in Minecraft!

Using the teleport command in Minecraft

Use "/tp" to activate the feature

Teleportation command (Image via Minecraft on Daily Motion)

In order for players to teleport, in the chat menu they first need to type in "/tp." The slash is very important to have, and the command will not work if the slash is not placed in the beginning.

When trying to teleport, players should enter "/tp theirusername." For example, if the other player's name is Steve, they will type in "/tp<Steve>."

If players would like to type in the coordinates of someone instead, they would type in this "/tp [target player] <x> <y> <z>." The target player part is optional.

The target player is the name of the user to teleport and if it is not specified, then the one running the command will be teleported.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul