Nintendo’s beloved mascot Mario — the cute little plumber with a red hat and a pair of strong boots — and his flagship series of video games have become cult classics. These games have been making waves and setting new standards with every release, sometimes even reinventing the wheel. It is no surprise then that these titles are fan favorites worldwide, and there are plenty of them to choose from.

Instead of focusing on the more well-known and highly popular entries in the franchise, let us instead take a look into the more underappreciated titles for a change - those that are usually considered less appealing and are not the mainline entries in the franchise.

Top 5 underappreciated Mario games

5) Super Mario 3D World

Traversing Super Mario 3D World (Image via Nintendo)

Originally released for the Wii U back in 2013, followed by a re-release on the Switch in 2021, it is a direct sequel to Super Mario 3D Land on the 3DS.

Like the mainline games of the franchise, the end goal is to progress through the game’s levels to defeat the series’ titular antagonist, Bowser. The game features excellent controls, an amazing soundtrack, and a fun co-op mode, all of which makes it a blast to play solo or with friends.

4) Super Mario Sunshine

Using a power-up (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Sunshine took a lot of steps in different directions compared to the previous games. In addition to running and jumping, we can also use a water jetpack, or F.L.U.D.D., to clean up the gunk scattered around town. The game featured several water-specific powerups and unlocked a new degree of freedom previously unseen in older titles.

Despite the admittedly clunky controls, the game is still a delight to play through and looks quite amazing even today. It is also paired with a memorable soundtrack to make for an overall enjoyable experience.

3) Super Paper Mario

2.5D action (Image via Nintendo)

Unlike the other games, this is a platformer that incorporates RPG elements. Interestingly, it does not use a turn-based battle system either, and is often called a 2.5D platformer.

Released in 2007 for the Wii, the game features a much shorter, albeit somewhat darker plot than is common in most games featuring the beloved Italian plumber, and uses the Wii’s motion controls seamlessly to provide fluid movement. As is par for the course for these titles, the game features a lot of humor and throwbacks, making it an easy recommendation, especially for new players.

2) Paper Mario: The Origami King

Enjoying a peaceful ride with a new friend (Image via Nintendo)

Released for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, Paper Mario: The Origami King is the newest entry in the Paper Mario series and features a gameplay style similar to its predecessors.

Along with Olivia, we have to work together to oppose the evil army of origami-themed Folded Soldiers led by the tyrannical King Olly, who has taken over the Mushroom Kingdom.

The game focuses mostly on origami and its arts and crafts, which are executed beautifully in the game’s animations and boss designs. The game also features a unique turn-based ring level design battle system, making for some very unique combat.

1) Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Tactical-turn based action (Image via Nintendo)

The final entry on our list is unique in two ways.

Firstly, it is a tactical turn-based RPG title, similar to the XCOM series. Secondly, it was developed by Ubisoft, combining the Italian plumber with their own established Rabbids franchise. It follows Mario and his friends teaming up with a group of Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom from the evil, invading Rabbids.

Initially receiving criticism and poor reception upon its reveal, the game shot back up following its official launch, gathering widespread critical acclaim due to its unique take on the classic formula. Boasting beautiful visuals and fun gameplay mechanics, it is a blast to play through and certainly one of the most underappreciated and unique Mario titles of all time.

A sequel, titled Sparks of Hope was released on October 20, 2022.

