Upcoming Soulslike Stray Blade and XCOM-inspired Miasma Chronicles get new gameplay and release window at 505 Games' TGS 2022 event

The recent 505 Games showcase at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2022 event highlighted many interesting indie experiences to come. Among the myriad of new games published by 505 Games, a handful of previously announced titles were also elaborated upon. These include developer Point Blank Games' Stray Blade and Miasma Chronicles by the studio, The Bearded Ladies.

505 Games @505_Games The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes!



See you there!



505.games/TGS2022Streami…



#505Games

TGS2022 The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes!See you there! #505Games TGS2022 ⏰ The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes! 🎮 See you there! 🔗 505.games/TGS2022Streami…#505Games#505GamesTGS2022 https://t.co/uA5UqfYM4K

The former is an upcoming Soulslike title, while the latter is a game similar to XCOM that strategy fans will love. Both of these received new gameplay trailers showcasing combat and visuals, with release dates announced to be sometime in 2023. Here’s all you need to know about these two titles from 505 Games.

The two upcoming 505 Games published titles retread familiar territory

1) Stray Blade

A brand new action-RPG from Point Blank Games and 505 Games, the player control a rogue Adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with their companion, the Xhinnon wolf, Boji. Unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land. The new trailer focuses entirely on combat, with a few glimpses at the fictional land of Acrea.

The game features celshaded visuals and punchy, close-quarter combat that rewards skilled players. Like with any other Soulslike, plenty of weapons are available at the player's diposal with new skills being unlocked via progression. Powerful and dangerous enemies will be the player's challenges, ranging from other warriors to aggressive fauns.

Sn0w1n @VidocqClues Nueva vista a STRAYBLADE



Lanzamiento en 2023



Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc Nueva vista a STRAYBLADELanzamiento en 2023Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc 💣 Nueva vista a STRAYBLADE 💣▶️Lanzamiento en 2023🔺Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc🔺 https://t.co/Op5o3kk8Cx

It will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) in 2023.

2) Miasma Chronicles

Announced back in May this year, Miasma Chronicles is the second strategy RPG offering from Mutant Year Zero developer, The Bearded Ladies. While the post-apocalyptic setting is retained, anthropomorphic animals give way to a more realistic sci-fi future where America lies in ruins. As Elvis, players must team up with his robot brother Diggs and other characters to uncover the secret behind a savage force known as Miasma.

The new trailer showcases new characters such as Jade and Mason. The former is a white-haired girl who is also a deadly mercenary for hire, while the latter is the narrator for the trailer and describes himself as the "head in the jar", which he basically is, as he is attached to a mechanical contraption. The team must rely on one another to overcome the fearsome forces that lie in wait for them. Gameplay will be familiar to fans of 2K's XCOM series or even those who played the developers' previous game, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. It is an isometric turn-based RPG with a cover system and will likely have many of the basics and quirks of the genre, but whether or not it does anything new remains to be seen.

Sn0w1n @VidocqClues Nueva vista a MIASMA CHRONICLES



Lanzamiento en 2023



Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc Nueva vista a MIASMA CHRONICLESLanzamiento en 2023Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc 💣Nueva vista a MIASMA CHRONICLES💣▶️Lanzamiento en 2023🔺Sistemas: Xbox Series/Ps5 y Pc🔺 https://t.co/Nd1noKHdUk

Grab 505 games' latest sci-fi adventure in 2023 when it arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far