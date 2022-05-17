Miasma Chronicles announced by Mutant Year Zero developer, headed to PC and consoles next year

Turn-based strategy fans gather around. Miasma Chronicles just got announced, and it is in development at The Bearded Ladies.

The Sweden-based studio is renowned for making 2018's underrated post-apocalyptic tactical RPG Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. Their newest project was revealed at the recent 505 Games' Spring 2022 Showcase.

It will also be in the same vein as Mutant Year Zero but boasts a brand new setting. That means it is an isometric turn-based strategy RPG. Not unlike other titles such as Gears: Tactics or XCOM 2.

What is Miasma Chronicles about?

Just looking at the gritty esthetic, it is obvious that this is a brand new post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure. It takes place in a ravaged America where everything has crumbled thanks to a mysterious force called Miasma.

Players will control Elvis, a human who is accompanied by a friendly robot. Elvis also possesses a powerful glove that allows him to control Miasma. This can be seen in the in-engine trailer, as he tries to manipulate an anomaly while his brotherly robot cheers him on in the background.

His mother has entrusted him with the glove. She seems to be transported away to some other world. The duo must work together to unearth the glove's power and the truth behind Miasma.

What will the gameplay be like for Miasma Chronicles?

As mentioned, Miasma Chronicles is a turn-based strategy RPG. The publisher 505 Games describes it as having real-time exploration with turn-based combat. It will likely take a page from Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, which was much the same.

As expected for a game of this genre, there will be RPG elements to help with character progression and overcome the numerous challenges faced by the duo.

The Bearded Ladies @TheBeardedLC



The Bearded Ladies are super excited to announce Miasma Chronicles! We're really looking forward to sharing more info during the coming months!

We launch in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



The game will also be narratively involved, even more so than the previous entry. It is said to boast rich environments and quirky characters. The latter is a given as the game is a step up over Mutant Year Zero in the graphics department. Whether the writing and characters succeed in telling an intriguing and interesting story or not remains to be seen.

Miasma Chronicles is scheduled for release in 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. That is correct. It won't be coming to PS4 and XB1 consoles or even Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, on PC, the game is an Epic Games Store exclusive - for now at least. There is no further information on whether the game will make its way to other PC digital storefronts.

So stay tuned for more details. Given the studio's previous work record, this game should be good enough. For those who have played and loved Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, are you purchasing this game?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar