505 Games announces Spring 2022 Showcase for next week: Where to watch and what to expect

505 Games, the publisher behind big names like Control and the recently released Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising have announced a new showcase. This marks the first time in the company's 15-year history that they will host their own livestream. The event is set to focus on what's next for the company in terms of upcoming games.

The event will also feature updates on games that are currently out as well as a handful of surprise reveals. Considering this is something they are doing for the first time ever, there's certainly something special bound to pop up.

Where and when will 505 Games' Spring 2022 livestream air

The event is set for Tuesday, May 17, 2022. It will go live at 6 AM PT/8 AM CT/9 AM ET/3 PM CET/6.30 PM IST. It will be available to view on their official YouTube channel.

What can be expected at 505 Games' Spring 2022 Showcase

The publisher has stressed that there will be a new reveal from a "cult developer." As to which studio that is, it's hard to gander a guess so only time will tell. However, there will be more than just games at the event. For one, it will be hosted by Patrice Bouédibéla from MTV.

There will also be developer interviews throughout the showcase. So it would naturally focus on games coming in 2022 and beyond. However, looking at the teams they have collaborated with, it is definitely bound to be an event worth watching.

Going off the current IPs under the 505 banner, some speculation is in order. Last year, developer Remedy Entertainment revealed that new games in the Control universe are in development at the studio.

One of them is a multiplayer game titled Condor (being made by Remedy's Vanguard team) and the other is a successor to the 2017 supernatural thriller. So new details about them could be shown off.

We could also see Payday 3, the next entry in the underrated heist-focused FPS series. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is one of the most anticipated JRPGs to be released in the future, so new gameplay footage pertaining to it might be revealed as well.

What is 505 Games known for?

505 Games largely have a number of casual centric games under their belt. However, they have recently been focusing on bigger efforts. Control is, of course, their most popular AAA game yet. They are also responsible for publishing Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's latest sci-fi action-adventure game.

On the indie side, they are known for several popular games. These include the 2D Minecraft-esque Terraria, Castlevania's successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and the first-person cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner.

Their latest releases include the DLC expansion to Ghostrunner. Titled Project Hel, it allows players to play as one of the boses from the base game. Then there is Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a sidescroller JRPG where players embark on an adventure to unearth treasure and build a community.

