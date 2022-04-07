Remedy Entertainment announces Max Payne 1 and 2 remake

Remedy Entertainment announced today that they plan on remaking the popular video games Max Payne 1 and 2 with the help of the original co-developers of the games, Rockstar Games.

The announcement was made via Twitter by the official Remedy Entertainment account, sharing a link to the official press release which included more details about the announcement and future development plans:

Read the full press release here: We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.Read the full press release here: bit.ly/37kLyyX

Ten minutes later, the account posted a second tweet with an alternative link to another press release, claiming that the announcement crashed their website due to the online traffic that was being brought in:

Here's an alternate link to the full press release: We're extremely flattered that the Max Payne 1&2 announcement crashed our investor website.Here's an alternate link to the full press release: cisn.co/3r8YtLl We're extremely flattered that the Max Payne 1&2 announcement crashed our investor website. ❤️Here's an alternate link to the full press release: cisn.co/3r8YtLl

Their statement started by reiterating that the first two games of the beloved series will be remade with the help of Rockstar Games, the co-developer of the original games:

"Remedy Entertainment are pleased to announce that they will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne video games in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games."

The CEO of Remedy Entertainment commented on his excitement at bringing one of Remedy's favorite series to players in a new way, adding that he's also excited to be working with Rockstar:

"Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

Max Payne remake to release on both console and PC

Near the end of the press release, it was confirmed that the remakes would be available on the next generation of consoles as well as on PC. The game will run on the Northlight engine with funding from Rockstar Games.

"Under the development agreement signed today, Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight game engine. The game’s development budget will be financed by Rockstar Games, the size of which will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production."

While no date has been given for the game's release at this time, it seems like the production of the remake is just starting its long process, and the games may not be released for the next few years.

Fans of the series will have to wait for more information about the remake to be revealed, but they can rejoice that one of their favorite game series will soon be available on modern hardware with modern graphics, sound design, and potentially plenty more changes for the better.

