Rooming With Danger on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, Rooming With Danger, is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who moves in with a new roommate. However, the roommate isn't as nice and friendly as she'd initially seemed. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per LMN:

''Fresh off a bad break-up, a young professional moves in with the seemingly perfect roommate but finds herself the object of a deadly obsession.''

The film stars Camila Senna in the lead role along with various others portraying important supporting characters. The movie is helmed by noted screenwriter and director Christine Conradt, with the script penned by John F. Hayes.

LMN's Rooming With Danger cast list: Camila Senna and others to star in a new thriller film

1) Camila Senna as Angelina

Camila Senna portrays the lead role of Angelina in LMN's Rooming With Danger. Based on the trailer, Angelina seems to be the young woman who's moved in with a new roommate, following which her life takes a shocking turn.

Angelina is the film's protagonist, and the story is told from her point of view. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Senna looks quite impressive in the trailer, promising a haunting performance. Apart from Rooming With Danger, she's known for her appearances in shorts like The Bribe, The Helianthus, and With Myself.

2) Daniela Rivera as Bianca

Daniela Rivera dons the role of Bianca in the new thriller film. Based on the trailer, Bianca seems to be Angelina's creepy roommate who has a frightening obsession that turns the protagonist's life into a complete nightmare.

Bianca seems to be an immensely complicated character and it'll be fascinating to watch Daniela Rivera's performance in this challenging role. The actress has previously starred in Banging Lanie, The Meat Puppet, and Dirty John.

3) Christopher Millan as Diego

Christopher Millan essays the role of Diego in Rooming With Danger. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are revealed at this point, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Christopher Millan's other acting credits include Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, 9 Windows, 73 Minutes, and Al Otro Lado del Muro.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Rooming With Danger also features numerous other actors playing crucial supporting/minor roles:

Steph Martinez as Sophie

Adrian Quiñonez as Marco

Emily Roslyn Villarreal as Gaby

The official trailer for Rooming With Danger offers a glimpse of the numerous shocking events set to unfold in the movie. It establishes the premise: Angelina is moving in with a new roommate, who initially seems friendly and kind but has a creepy obsession that turns Angelina's life upside down.

Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to a fascinating character-driven thriller that explores the dark side of the human mind. Fans who enjoyed LMN's other popular movies like Secrets in the Building and A Date With Deception will certainly love this one.

Don't forget to watch Rooming With Danger on LMN on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

