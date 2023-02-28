5 must-watch thriller movies on Hulu

Thriller movies on Hulu have the potential to give suspense-loving fans the heart-pumping, nail-biting feeling they desire. Fans love to be on the edge of their seats, gripping their popcorn tightly and gasping in awe at the twists and turns when watching thriller flicks. It is something that is made sure of by the great collection of thriller movies on Hulu. From mind-bending sci-fi flicks to spine-chilling murder mysteries, Hulu has it all in its stock.

So here are the five best thriller movies on Hulu that are a must-watch for all thrill-seekers.

Predestination, Blade Runner 2049, and 3 other unmissable movies on Hulu

1. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl (Image via 20th Century Studios)

IMDb rating: 8.1

Notable Cast:

Ben Affleck as Nick Dunne

Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne

Neil Patrick Harris as Desi Collings

Gone Girl is a gut-wrenching psychological thriller, one of the highest-rated movies on Hulu. The David Fincher-directed film is about a missing wife and the investigation behind it. Throughout the film, Fincher masterfully crafts and maintains a tense atmosphere that constantly keeps the fans in a loop.

The movie does a brilliant job of twisting the truth and playing with the viewer's mind. It portrays the media's influence on public opinion about a public police case brilliantly, which helps keep fans on edge till the last minute. Rosamond Pikes' performance was exceptional throughout the film. A must-watch for all psychological thriller-loving fans and one of the best, if not the best, thriller movies on Hulu.

The IMDb summary of the film reads:

"With his wife's disappearance having become the focus of an intense media circus, a man sees the spotlight turned on him when it's suspected that he may not be innocent."

2. Predestination (2014)

Predestination (Image via Wolfhound Pictures)

IMDb rating: 7.4

Notable Cast:

Ethan Hawke as The Barkeep

Sarah Snook as The Unmarried Mother

Christopher Kirby as Mr. Miles

Predestination is a mind-bending sci-fi movie and an absolute masterpiece in terms of suspenseful thrillers and twisted plots. The Spierig brothers combine elements like time travel and identity to create a nonlinear plot that plays with the viewer's mind till the last minute of the film. The intense depth of the plot is baffling for the viewers, making it even more intriguing.

Ethan Hawke does a brilliant job of portraying the time-traveling agent. The complexity of the film and its haunting score makes it a must-watch for all thriller lovers and a great addition to the list of best thriller movies on Hulu.

The IMDb summary of the film reads:

"For his final assignment, a top temporal agent must pursue the one criminal that has eluded him throughout time. The chase turns into a unique, surprising and mind-bending exploration of love, fate, identity and time travel taboos."

3. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 (Image via Alcon Entertainment)

IMDb rating: 8

Notable Cast:

Ryan Gosling as 'K'

Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard

Ana de Armas as Joi

Blade Runner 2049 is a sci-fi thriller set 30 years after the events of the original film Blade Runner. The film is a slow burner that follows through on the suspenseful investigations of Officer K, played by Ryan Gosling.

Director Denis Villeneuve maintains a tense atmosphere, and the story's pacing is slow but enthralling. The movie has exceptional cinematography and screenplay; the mystery and suspense elements worked excellently. Ryan Gosling's nuanced performance as the protagonist was immaculate for the type of story and film style.

A very thought-provoking film with finely woven thriller elements and certainly one of the best thriller movies on Hulu to watch.

The IMDb summary of the film reads:

"Young Blade Runner K's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years."

4. Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nightmare Alley (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

IMDb rating: 7

Notable Cast:

Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle

Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoatley

Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter

Guillermo del Toro directed neo-noir film Nightmare Alley is a recently released psychological thriller movie on Hulu that tells the story of a manipulative carnival worker. The cinematically stunning film is set in the 1940s, styled in a dark noir tone, which perfectly molds the atmosphere for suspense and plot twists.

The director brilliantly portrays the dark side of humans with wit and charm, playing with the dubiety of human nature. The film is a slow burner that gradually builds tension during the plot buildup and unfolds twists till the last minute. Bradley Cooper as Stanton "Stan" Carlisle delivered a standout performance that perfectly fit the complex character.

The IMDb summary of the film reads:

"A grifter working his way up from low-ranking carnival worker to lauded psychic medium matches wits with a psychologist bent on exposing him."

5. Pig (2021)

Pig (Image via Saturn Films)

IMDb rating: 6.9

Notable Cast:

Nicolas Cage as Rob

Alex Wolff as Amir

Cassandra Violet as Lori

Michael Sarnoski's directed film Pig is another one of the recently released drama movies on Hulu about a truffle hunter living in the forests of Oregon. While the film isn't totally a thriller, it has excellent thriller elements and suspenseful sequences. Nicolas Cage, as the truffle hunter Robin, is the film's eye-catcher, and his wide range of acting skills and emotions are evident throughout the movie.

With stunningly crafted visuals and a haunting score, the film explores different types of human nature and its connection with animals with some incredibly tense moments.

The IMDb summary of the film reads:

"A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped."

While they didn't make it to this list, Parasite (2019), Run (2020), and Fresh (2022) are also among some of the best movies on Hulu that are a must-watch.

