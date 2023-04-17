Episode 20 of The Rookie season 5 is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show focuses on a middle-aged man named John Nolan, who joins the LAPD after a series of unexpected events.

The show documents a range of complicated cases that Nolan deals with while also exploring his personal life. The series is helmed by noted writer Alexi Hawley and has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The Rookie season 5 episode 20 focuses on Randy who lands in trouble

A short 30-second promo for The Rookie offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled S.T.R, the new episode is expected to continue chronicling John Nolan's eventful life.

Based on the promo, it seems that Randy is in trouble as he found a murdered man after breaking into someone's house. In the previous episode, viewers saw Nolan and Juarez rush to attend an emergency situation after they got a call regarding a child's abduction. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings, which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own; Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs.''

Not many details regarding the new episode are known at this point, but viewers can expect more drama to unfold in the remaining few episodes as the show inches closer towards its highly anticipated conclusion.

So far, the fifth season of The Rookie has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who have praised its intense storylines, performances, and plot-twists, among other things.

What is The Rookie about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

The police procedural drama series follows the life of a highly competent officer named John Nolan, who unexpectedly lands a job at the LAPD after inadvertently assisting the law enforcement team during a heist. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the series:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

The description furher states:

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The cast is led by noted actor Nathan Fillion, who plays the role of protagonist John Nolan. Fillon wonderfully paints his character with a distinctive sense of humor that makes him extremely likable while also depicting his various conflicts quite convincingly.

His other memorable acting credits include Firefly, Slither, Night Hunter, and One Life to Live, to name a few. Other important cast members include Alyssa Diaz, Mercedes Mason, and Melissa O'Neil, among many more.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of The Rookie on ABC on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes