The Rookie season 5 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The Rookie, the top-rated crime action show which is currently in its 5th season, is all set to make its arrival with its upcoming episode 19. The new episode is slated to release this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Channel. Created by Alexi Hawley, the police procedural series has garnered a lot of positive reviews from the audience for its stirring plotlines and stellar acting by the lead cast members.

It is safe to say that, followers of The Rookie season 5 have been quite excited to see how the brand new episode 19 will unfold. This comes after The Rookie season 5 episode 18, titled Double Trouble, featured several exhilarating events, including a case involving a missing Dim.

The Rookie season 5 episode 19 has been titled A Hole in the World

The Rookie season 5 episode 19 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly awaited episode 19 of the popular series' fifth season has been titled, A Hole in the World. TK Shom has served as the director of the episode.

The official synopsis gave viewers hints regarding what the new episode will bring to the table and by the looks of it, it will feature an engrossing series of events. The audience will see the entire team diving deep into a case involving several kidnappings with a similar pattern.

The new episode will also display Time and Lucy finding themselves in a difficult situation as they struggle to balance their personal and professional lives. This will put their relationship in a vulnerable state. Thus, viewers are in for a riveting episode.

The official synopsis for episode 19, A Hole in the World, given by ABC Network, reads:

"The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings, which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own; Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs."

Take a closer look at The Rookie season 5 cast members

The promising cast members of the series' current season 5 include:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

The latest season of the show premiered on ABC on September 25, 2022. The series' official description states:

"Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis."

It continues:

"If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life."

Don't forget to catch episode 19 of The Rookie season 5, which will air on the ABC TV Channel this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

