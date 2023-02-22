The Rookie season 5 episode 16 recap: Is Angela and Wesley's relationship in jeopardy? 

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 was everything a Valentine's Day episode cpuld deliver. There were some high-tension moments between the couple and their relationship, which gave several hilarious sequences.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen.

Several other actors appeared in recurring and guest roles throughout the show. The Rookie premiered on October 16, 2018. The ongoing season 5 will consist of 22 episodes in total.

The Rookie season 5 episode 16 recap: Are there problems in Angela and Wesley's relationship?

This episode was entertaining to the core as we saw a lot of tension between couples and other relationships. For Nyla and James, his mother is deemed borderline creepy with her activities via a webcam site which makes Nyla extremely uncomfortable. Keeping tabs on the baby is different, but giving unnecessary commentary and sending her daughter-in-law a robe is considered a bit much. James understands the problem and advises his wife to spend more time with his mother so that she can quit obsessing about them.

Nyla is aware that Angela is always her back up. She even brings up her issues with Wesley, who hires the good-looking Charlie for security. Everyone is in awe of Charlie's beauty and we even learn that Wesley is not as innocent as he looks. There is this humorous exchange in this part of the show which leaves viewers in splits.

Angela is now tired and frustrated. She always gives her 100% to on cases but now she is pregnant once again. This is visibly wearing her down and is not sure how long this can go on. Wesley hired Charlie without telling her and she is unhappy about it.

There are even different problems for Elijah and Abril, who, unlike the other couples, don't have a nice Valentine's Day. This isn't a big issue, but the worrying part is Wesley and Angela's relationship. If things go the way they are going, they might split.

What is The Rookie about?

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie is a police procedural crime drama TV show. The protagonist goes by the name of John Nolan, who is the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nolan was once a law student at Pennsylvania State University before he had to drop out after his girlfriend (and later wife) Sarah got pregnant. Presently, he is in his mid-40s and recently divorced and has a 19-year-old son who is a freshman in college.

Its official synopsis reads,

"John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth."

Executive producers of the show include Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross. Music is helmed by Jordan Gagne.

