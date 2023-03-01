The Rookie season 5 episode 17 recap: Elijah's master plan in motion?

ABC's The Rookie has been one of the most persistent network television shows on the network over the past few years. The fifth season saw the plot thicken significantly, especially with Elijah (Brandon Jay McLaren) as one of the major big antagonists. The recently aired episode 17, The Enemy Within, was a very interesting one that managed to juggle multiple plotlines effectively again.

The official synopsis from ABC for The Rookie season 5 episode 17 read:

"Now that Elijah and Abril have become allies, the team must rely on Monica, Elijah’s lawyer, to uncover their plans. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan and Juarez reopen her sister’s case and discover a discrepancy that leads them on a new trail."

It aired on Tuesday, February 28, and is now available for streaming on Hulu.

The Rookie season 5 episode 17 recap: The enemy within awaits

The latest episode of The Rookie began with Celina (Lisseth Chavez) coming to John's (played by Nathan Fillion) house, wherein the former revealed that she did not know certain details about her sister's disappearance. This probed John into action.

Elijah was briefly depicted setting up a plan without many revelations. Meanwhile, Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) revealed that a cancer patient will come to spend the day with Tim (Eric Winter), who reluctantly agreed to it.

Celina and John questioned a man about the former's sister's murder. After Celina promised not to get involved, the man revealed something crucial that changed how she looked at the case for so long. The latter then told them that Celina’s mother became addicted to opioids and was out looking for drugs when her sister was kidnapped. This news hit her deeply.

Meanwhile, Elijah's plan was put into motion as he kidnapped Monica (played by Bridget Regan). After the two had an argument, he let her go. Following this, she went to Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) and told him that she needed help. Monica then told Grey (Richard T. Jones) and the team that she will share crucial information given that she is granted full immunity.

She finally came to a deal, revealing that Elijah was about to launder a huge amount of money that afternoon. The team warned her that she was going to face the wrath of the law if this information turned into some kind of a trap. John finally revealed the details about Celina's mother to Angela, who willingly offered her help and support.

Harper (Mekia Cox) and Angela finally got to the location where Elijah was about to launder the money. After not finding Elijah for quite some time, the team threatened Monica that she would face the consequences if her intel did not work. They also probed her to give out more details.

On the other hand, Tim and Lucy finally found the kid who the former was supposed to spend the day with. In a shocking turn of events, it turned out that the kid was trying to erase his father's records from the police computer.

In the final moments of The Rookie, the team managed to track down Elijah. Harper found him in the warehouse, but he overpowered her, however, Angela reached just in time to get Elijah. Though he was arrested, he started laughing, indicating that The Rookie would see this prolific villain again.

The final moments of the episode saw Weslet getting attacked in his home, who is thankfully saved just in time. As Elijah walked into the prison, he met a familiar face, opening all kinds of doors for further development in this case.

