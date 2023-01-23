Episode 13 of The Rookie season 5 is expected to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The show revolves around a middle-aged man who establishes a career as a police officer at LAPD after helping the police during a heist.

The show stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in the lead role, along with several others playing crucial supporting/minor characters. Noted TV writer Alexi Hawley is the creator of The Rookie.

The Rookie season 5 episode 13 on ABC: Nolan and Aaron continue to fight criminals

The Rookie season 5 episode 13 promo offers a peek into protagonist John Nolan's eventful life as he, along with Aaron, continues to fight criminals plaguing his city. Elsewhere, Lucy Chen makes a shocking discovery that has the potential to alter the course of the storyline going forward. Take a look at the brief description of the next episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In the midst of a heatwave and a citywide blackout, Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station; Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene with a pungent smell.''

The heatwave has caused a lot of chaos in the city, having upped the number of crimes. Fans can expect a lot of tense moments as Nolan and Aaron set out to nab the criminals hiding at the station. The upcoming episode could prove to be a pivotal one as the current season heads towards its conclusion.

lSo far, the ongoing fifth season of the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the show's raw intensity, strong characterizations, and stunning performances by the actors, among various other things. Fans can expect a satisfactory conclusion in the upcoming episode.

The Rookie cast, plot, and more details

The series centers on a highly skilled and experienced police officer, John Nolan, who joined the LAPD in his 40s. Nolan and his team desperately look to keep their city safe from criminals, overcoming various challenges along the way. Here's the official description of the series, as per ABC:

''John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.''

Actor Nathan Fillion portrays the lead character of John Nolan in The Rookie, a late bloomer known to be a sharp, intelligent officer with solid instincts. Fillion has been brilliant over the years, and his character has garnered a significant fan following.

Apart from The Rookie, Nathan Fillion has starred in Firefly, Serenity, and One Life to Live, to name a few. Other pivotal cast members of the series include actors like Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and many more.

You can watch the latest episode of The Rookie on ABC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

