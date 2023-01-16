What time will The Rookie season 5 episode 12 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more

Episode 12 of The Rookie season 5 will hit ABC on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Death Notice is the 88th episode of the series, directed by Tori Garrett and written by Brynn Malone.

Death Notice is the second-last episode before the season finale episode Daddy Cop, which airs on January 24, 2023.

The synopsis of Death Notice, according to IMDb, reads:

“Officer John Nolan and Celina Juarez are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron Thorsen gets Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.”

The Rookie features Nathan Fillion as lead man John Nolan and features Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey among many others in key supporting roles.

What to expect in episode 12 of The Rookie season 5?

The promo for episode 12 of The Rookie season 5 was released on January 11, a day after the 11th episode, The Naked and the Dead, aired. It lasts 30 seconds and opens to a lift with singer Kelly Clarkson inside clutching a bouquet. Six cops, including Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Bradford, board the lift.

Chen tells Clarkson that she’s a fan of her music and the latter expresses her gratitude. The subsequent frames establish the sensual undercurrent between Chen and Bradford, who are planning another date.

Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave, a show regular), a prisoner convicted of many violent offenses, is admitted to a hospital at the 12-second mark. The brief teaser concludes with multiple action scenes.

ABC hasn't canceled or renewed the show yet

The Rookie premiered on October 16, 2018, and has since aired 87 episodes across five seasons. It has received generally positive feedback. According to TVLine, it was the most-watched drama series on ABC at the end of 2022.

According to the statistics, season 5 fell just 3% short of season 4 in terms of total audience count. Many viewers thought the change in the broadcast day from Sunday to Tuesday night was a positive trigger that increased the show's performance.

Winter, who plays one of the lead characters, took to Twitter to highlight the growth in ratings and express his feelings. His tweet reads:

Eric Winter @EricWinter1 congrats to our cast and crew… let’s get that season 6 renewal ⁦#therookie #season5 🏼‍♂️🍾 I’m going to say it again… ⁦ @therookie ⁩ fans are the best! New night-new time, and you keep showing up. We are in season 5 and growing in ratings! 🤯congrats to our cast and crew… let’s get that season 6 renewal ⁦ @ABCNetwork 🏼‍♂️🍾 I’m going to say it again… ⁦@therookie⁩ fans are the best! New night-new time, and you keep showing up. We are in season 5 and growing in ratings! 🤯🔥🔥🔥congrats to our cast and crew… let’s get that season 6 renewal ⁦@ABCNetwork⁩ #therookie #season5 👮🏼‍♂️🍾 https://t.co/4HjsfANAxL

Despite such a stupendous performance and the solid promise the show holds, ABC is yet to renew The Rookie for another season. However, not all is lost as the network has not announced the show’s cancelation as well.

ABC recently handed out another season for its game shows like Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, and Claim to Fame. The network has also renewed TV series such as Abbott Elementary, The Conners, and Big Sky, so it can be assumed that the series will most likely be renewed, given the positive reception.

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie is based on a real-life Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer who joined the force when he crossed 40. William Norcross was 44 when he quit his Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based family business to join LAPD in 2015.

The executive producer of The Rookie, Jon Steinberg, adapted his friend's narrative and turned it into a roaring show.

