Who is the richest celebrity contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 10? Net worth explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour episode will feature an interesting line-up of celebrity contestants who will compete against each other and spin the wheel as part of multiple games in order to win a grand cash prize of $1 million that they can donate to the charity of their choosing.

This week will see contestants RuPaul, Gayle King, and Julie Bowen. With a net worth of $60 million, RuPual is the richest contestant, followed by Gayle with $40 million, and Julie with $18 million. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes home the prize.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Net worth of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 episode 10 contestants explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestants RuPaul, Gayle King, and Julie Bowen will take to the stage this week to compete for a $1 million prize for their chosen charities.With a big number at stake, these celebrities will give it their all to emerge victorious.

RuPaul will be playing for The Ali Forney Center, Gayle King for The Ana Grace Project, and Julie Bowen will be playing for Baby2Baby.

1) RuPaul

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant is an American actor, drag queen, model, author, and recording artist who has a net worth of $60 million. He moved with his sister to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1967 to study performing arts, and throughout the 80s struggled to make a career as a filmmaker and musician.

RuPaul received his first break in 1989 when he was cast as an extra in the music video for Love Shack by the B-52s. He hasn't looked back since then, and has created incredible music, including singles like Supermodel, Back to my Roots, and A Shade Shady, which did very well on the Billboard charts.

He returned to television in February 2009, with the reality television competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, which ultimately became famous and led to many popular spin-offs with a large fanbase.

2) Gayle King

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant is an American journalist, author, and magazine editor who has a net worth of $40 million. Between 2014 and 2019, Gayle's salary at CBS was $5.5 million, equating to around $30 million in gross earnings during the five-year time period, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gayle graduated with a double degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Maryland in 1976. In 1981, she began working as a news anchor at WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked for 18 years. She was also a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

She hosted her own talk show, The Gayle King Show (2011), which lasted for one season, and then went on to co-host CBS This Morning in 2012.

3) Julie Bowen

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant is an American actress, director, and producer who has a net worth of $18 million. She is best known for starring as Claire Dunphy in the popular American sitcom Modern Family, which earned her two Primetime Emmys. She is also known for the roles of Carol Vessey on the television series Ed (2000–2004) and Denise Bauer on Boston Legal (2005–2007).

From 2014-2018, Julie's salary per episode of Modern Family was $190,000. From then on, her salary recorded a massive jump to $500,000 per episode, and it was reportedly close to $12 million per season by the last few seasons.

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has seen many celebrities grace the stage as contestants and win huge cash prizes for the charities they played for. The fun banter between them was fun for viewers to witness and enough to keep them hooked every week. The season was on a brief break for a week because of the American Music Awards that aired on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

