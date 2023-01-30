The Rookie season 5, episode 14, is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The previous episode witnessed a devastating heatwave that caused absolute chaos in the city whilst the officers desperately tried to protect people.

The ongoing fifth season of the show has been receiving mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It stars Nathan Fillion in the lead role.

The Rookie season 5 episode 14 promo, what to expect, and more details explored

The promo for The Rookie season 5, episode 14, opens with various firefighters arriving at the scene of an accident where a car seems to have caught fire. Soon, the police arrive and begin inquiring, and someone fires a gun that injures a firefighter.

A number of key moments from the new episode were briefly depicted without revealing any major spoilers in the 31-second promo. Here's a short synopsis of episode 14, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Officer John Nolan and Bailey search for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home; Aaron struggles to live within his means; Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes.''

The previous episode, titled Daddy Cop, witnessed a brutal heatwave that wrecked chaos in the city as officers tried to protect people. They also managed to stop a massive heist.

With the arrival of a mysterious gunman in the new episode, things are expected to intensify. Fans can expect a lot more action and drama in the remaining episodes of the season.

Season 5 features gripping plotlines, writing, and powerful performances by the actors.

In brief, about The Rookie cast, plot, and more

The Rookie tells the intriguing story of a man in his 40s who joins the LAPD after helping police officers foil a huge heist plan. Here's a synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The series' cast includes a stunning list of actors led by the highly talented Nathan Fillion, who portrays the role of protagonist John Nolan.

Nathan Fillion dominates with his impeccable charisma and screen presence that defines the show. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Slither, Night Hunter, and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Fillion in pivotal supporting roles are actors like Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and many others.

You can watch The Rookie season 5 episode 14 on ABC on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

