The Rookie season 5 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The Rookie season five, the latest season of the police procedural crime action series, is all set to make its return with its brand new 16th episode.

The episode will make its debut exclusively on the ABC TV Network on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Alexi Hawley has acted as the creator of the series, The Rookie.

Followers of the ABC series have been eagerly waiting to see how episode 16 will unfold. It is especially so as The Rookie season five episode 15, titled, The Con, had a pretty interesting and stirring series of events.

The Rookie season 5 episode 16 will air at 8 pm ET on ABC

As stated earlier, the highly awaited episode 16 of the crime drama series' fifth season will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. It will air exclusively on the ABC TV Network. The airtime for the upcoming episode will be 8 pm ET.

The audience will only need a connection to the popular TV network to watch the new episode of the series. All preceding episodes of the series are also available on the streaming platform Hulu for viewers to stream.

What can fans expect from episode 16?

Season five's upcoming episode has been titled, Exposed, and the director and the writer for the episode are yet to be disclosed by the network. The official synopsis for the new episode, released by ABC, reads:

"The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession; Nolan, Thorson, Juarez and Harper search for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola."

By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of some intensely woven dramatic sets of events. It will also show the entire team attempting to prevent a militia from blowing up a highly explosive truck that they got hold of.

The episode will showcase Thorson, Nolan, Harper, and Juarez looking for three people who have potentially been exposed to the life-threatening disease Ebola. Needless to say, the audience is in for a thrilling journey.

The Rookie season five cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for the series season five includes:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune.

The fifth season of the series was released on September 25, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the show, given by ABC:

"Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis."

The synopsis further reads:

"If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life."

Don't forget to watch The Rookie season five episode 16, which will air on ABC on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes