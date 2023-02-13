Season 5 episode 15 of The Rookie is set to air on ABC on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The upcoming episode will focus on Lopez, who makes a deal with Elijah Stone that could potentially alter the course of the story.

The Rookie chronicles the journey of a middle-aged man who starts working as a police officer in Los Angeles. The first four seasons of the show have received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The Rookie season 5 episode 15 on ABC: Promo, preview, and more details explored

The promo for The Rookie season 5 episode 15 briefly depicts several crucial moments set to unfold on Tuesday. One of the major concerns of the upcoming episode is the incident surrounding Angela Lopez making a deal with Elijah Stone.Meanwhile, John and Bailey delve deep into the various unpleasant secrets and stories from the past pertaining to John's deceased mother.

Check out the episode's synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''With help from the FBI, Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety; Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.''

The previous episode, titled Death Sentence, focused on Bailey, whose life was threatened after her ambulance was attacked. Fortunately, Nolan ultimately nabs the mastermind behind the attack and arrests him. Elsewhere, Tamara tries her best to move out of Lucy's place and works various jobs.

The story has reached a critical stage in the ongoing fifth installment, and it'll be interesting to see how the makers conclude season 5. Viewers can expect highly dramatic and eventful episodes in the next few weeks.

A quick look at The Rookie plot, cast, and more

The Rookie focuses on a 45-year-old man named John Nolan, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he starts working with the LAPD. It depicts the numerous professional and personal challenges that he faces as he tries his best to meet the expectations of his job while navigating various personal issues.

Here's a brief description of the crime series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

The synopsis further reads,

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The show stars Nathan Fillion in the lead role as John Nolan. Fillion is brilliant in the lead role, portraying the many vulnerabilities, flaws, and raw passion that define his character. Appearing alongside Fillion in other key roles are actors Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, among many more.

Don't forget to catch The Rookie season 5 episode 15 on ABC on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

