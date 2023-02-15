Explained: How did The Rookie season 5 pay tribute to Annie Wersching?

The Rookie paid tribute to the late actress Annie Wersching during its February 14 episode. The 45-year-old actress tragically passed away after battling cancer privately for several months. When the episode concluded, Wersching was remembered with a wholesome tribute.

Wersching is also known for playing Tess in the video game The Last of Us. In The Rookie, Annie Wersching portrayed the role of a terrifying serial killer named Rosalind Dyer. Introduced in the second episode of the second installment, Wesching was a regular on The Rookie, and served as John Nolan and Lucy Chen's Kryptonite on the show.

The Rookie pays a short yet meaningful tribute to Annie Wersching

When season 5 episode 15 of The Rookie concluded, a picture of the late actress showed up on the screen, accompanied by a short message. It was previously announced that the episode would be dedicated to her, with the announcement being made via Twitter two days after her passing in a post that explained:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching, who brilliantly portrayed ‘Rosalind Dyer.’ Annie's light both on and off screen will always be remembered & our thoughts are with her loved ones. The Feb 14 episode of The Rookie will be dedicated to her memory."

Meanwhile, the tribute message by the show during its telecast said,

"In loving memory Annie Wersching."

Fans all over the world were moved by this touching homage paid to a very dear actor.

Annie Wersching's husband celebrates the actress' life in an emotional message

Annie Wersching was apparently diagnosed with cancer in mid-2020. She kept her illness private and continued with her acting projects. She passed away in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 45 on January 29, 2023.

According to Deadline, after her passing, her husband, actor Stephen Full, released a statement saying,

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’"

It continued,

"And find it we shall … As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’"

Annie Wersching appeared in several episodes on The Rookie as the deadly serial killer Rosalind Dyer. The character was ultimately killed off in a two-part crossover event in an episode titled, The Choice.

Wersching is also credited with roles in popular shows like 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, and Timeless. Moreover, while HBO's hit 2023 show, The Last of Us, has gloriously spread its wings around the world, not many know that Wersching played the character of Tess in the original video game.

Annie Wersching didn't let her illness come in the way of her craft. She loved acting and continued to shine in the community until the very end. Her presence will be truly missed by all.

What is The Rookie about?

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie is a police procedural crime drama TV show that follows John Nolan, who works as the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Back in the day, Nolan was studying law at Pennsylvania State University before he had to drop out after his girlfriend (and later wife) Sarah got pregnant. Now in his mid-40s and recently divorced, Nolan has a 19-year-old son who is a freshman in college.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth."

Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan in the show. Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross serve as the executive producers of the show.

