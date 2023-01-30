Who is Stephen Full? All about Annie Wersching's husband and kids in wake of untimely death

American actress Annie Wersching, best known for her portrayal of Renee Walker in 24, passed away at the age of 45.

News of Wersching's death was confirmed by her publicist to Deadline, where they stated that she died of cancer.

Annie Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, also issued a heartfelt statement on her demise to the publication. Remembering her adventurous soul, he wrote:

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’"

The late actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but continued working on projects like Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie, and even voiced the character of Tess in The Last of Us video game.

Annie Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, is also an actor

Annie Wersching and Stephen Full with their kids. (Image via @BlackAmericans/Twitter)

Born on November 13, 1969, Stephen Full is a native of Chicago, Illinois. He is also an actor by profession.

He began his acting career in 1999 by appearing in Sons of Thunder as Jackson. His other credits include Morton, Heroes, CSI: NY, Resilience, The ½ Hour News Hour, Hannah Montana, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Finish Line, Knight Rider, etc.

In 2009, he appeared on the television show Castle as Benny, his most notable role. He also appeared in I'm in the Band, Growing Up Fisher, Truth Be Told, Rosewood, Rizzoli & Isles, Santa Clarita Diet, 1-800-Hot-Nite, etc.

Stephen Full and Annie Wersching tied the knot in 2009 at a ceremony that took place at their Los Angeles residence. It is unknown how the pair met or how long they were together before tying the knot.

Together, they were parents to three kids. They welcomed their first child, a son named Freddie, on August 8, 2010.

Their second child, a son named Ozzie, was born on August 4, 2013. Annie and Stephen welcomed their third and last son, Archie, on November 25, 2018.

Born on March 28, 1977, Annie Wersching was a native of St. Louis, Missouri. She began her acting career in 2002 by appearing in the television series Star Trek: Enterprise as Liana. She later appeared in Birds of Prey, Bruce Almighty, Out of Practice, The Showdown, Supernatural, etc.

Her most notable credits were in General Hospital, 24, The Vampire Diaries, Runaways, Extant, Timeless, Bosch, etc.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Ever Carradine to garner funds for Wersching's three kids. So far, it has collected $128,706.

