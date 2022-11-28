5 superhero shows like Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a superhero show that was developed by Jeremy Carver, and premiered in February 2019 on the DC Universe streaming service.

The second and third seasons of the show were released in 2020 and 2021 on HBO Max. The fourth season is now set to premiere with its first two episodes on December 8, 2022, on HBO Max, with the rest of the episodes debuting on a weekly basis.

The show follows six members of a superhero team called Doom Patrol. These unlikely superheroes are recluses who prefer to spend their days in a mansion rather than joining society.

In reality, they are damaged and lonely souls who are often ridiculed and judged for their appearances. Their powers are their scars and they use them reluctantly in order to help those in need.

Doom Patrol chronicles how these superheroes go on wild rescue missions across the world. The group of misfits features Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Jovian Wade as Cyborg, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowey as Elasti-Girl, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, and Timothy Dalton as The Chief. The show is packed with hilarious fiascos and offers a fun and tragic look at the clumsy superheroes.

Before you watch the fourth season of Doom Patrol on December 8, check out these other superhero shows that are similar to it.

The Boys, Misfits, and more: 5 quirky superhero shows like Doom Patrol

1) The Umbrella Academy

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, this superhero show is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book series of the same name. The first, second, and third seasons of the show were released on Netflix in 2019, 2020, and 2022, respectively. It has now been renewed for a fourth season.

The show revolves around seven children with special abilities who were all born on the same day in 1989 to five completely random women who showed no signs of pregnancy even on the day before. These children were then adopted by an eccentric billionaire called Reginald Hargreeves, who wanted to make them into the eponymous superhero team.

The critically-acclaimed series revolves around the dysfunctional relationship between the six surviving children who reunite upon the news of their father's passing, after years of estrangement. They must now work together to stop the oncoming apocalypse.

2) Misfits

Created by Howard Overman, this superhero show ran on E4 for five seasons from 2009 to 2013. Starring Robert Sheehan, Iwan Rheon, Nathan Stewart-Jarret, Antonia Thomas, Lauren Socha, and Joseph Gilgun, the show tells a gritty, coming-of-age story of various juvenile delinquents who get caught up in a wild electrical storm during community service and end up with superpowers.

As the group of teenagers struggle to adjust to their newfound powers, they are also faced with the strange predicament of having to pick sides between good and evil. The humorous and charming series is filled with unheroic yet likable heroes.

3) The Tick

Created by Ben Edlund, The Tick is based on Edlund's comic book character of the same name. The character was originally created by Edlund as a mascot for the New England Comics Newsletter. Over the last three decades, the character has appeared in several comic books, an animated series, and a video game. The first and second seasons of the show premiered on Prime Video in August 2016 and April 2019, after which it was canceled.

The superhero show tells the story of the titular invincible superhero (played by Peter Serafinowicz) who uses his powers to fight crime. Arthur Everest (played by Griffin Newman) is a timid accountant who teams up with him in his venture to expose the long-dead supervillain called The Terror who still rules their city. Despite its seemingly uninteresting premise, the dark and violent superhero show is a wacky parody of the entire superhero genre.

4) The Boys

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the first, second, and third seasons of the superhero show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019, September 2020, and June 2022 respectively. It has also been renewed for a fourth season.

The Emmy-nominated show is set in a world where superpowered individuals called Supes work for a powerful corporation known as Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Although they are recognized by the general public as heroes, in reality, these arrogant, selfish, and corrupt superheroes abuse their powers, and are not only preoccupied with self-promotion, but are also incompetent in the face of danger.

This dark and gritty superhero show follows the titular vigilante team as they battle The Seven - Vought's premier team of corrupt superheroes who abuse their abilities.

The Boys is a dark interpretation of the superhero genre, which departs from the usual Marvel and DC binaries of good and evil, as well as heroes and villains. The show also presents a realistic portrayal of superheroes and their relationship with affluent people, and shows how the public's perception of superheroes is often delusional.

5) Watchmen

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen features in Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 DC Comics series of the same name. The nine-episode-long limited series premiered on HBO in October 2019.

The superhero show takes place 34 years after the events of the comics, with both old and new characters featuring in it. The series addresses the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and seamlessly blends past and present instances of racial violence to create a thought-provoking social commentary about racial injustice.

The show is set in 2019, with racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, led by the Seventh Kavalry, a white supremacist group that targets minorities and the police that enforce special reparations for victims of racial injustice.

Dr. Manhattan, Silk Spectre, Ozymandias and other well-known heroes disappeared, and vigilantism was made illegal. The show follows the journey of Detective Angela Abar (played by Regina King) of the Tulsa Police Department, who investigates the vigilantism of the Seventh Kavalry.

The critically-acclaimed show won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for its unapologetic introduction of America's racial issues into the superhero landscape and powerful performances by the ensemble cast.

Don't forget to watch these superhero shows and the fourth season of Doom Patrol on December 8 on HBO Max.

