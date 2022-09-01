Top 5 Prime Video shows like Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan

Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone, is a film adaptation of Bragi F. Schut, Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta's 2014 Mythos Comics graphic novel series of the same name.

Stallone has been a successful action star since the 1970s. He is one of the most popular action heroes of all time. At the age of 76, he is back in another action hero role with an impressive muscle-rippling body.

Samaritan, directed by Julius Avery, is set in the fictitious Granite City. Directed by Julius Avery, Samaritan follows the story of 13-year-old Sam, who believes that his superhero, Samaritan, is alive despite theories of him and his brother Nemesis dying in a fire 25 years ago. Sam sets out to persuade Joe to save Granite City from rising crime and mayhem.

Samaritan was released on Prime Video on Friday, August 26 2022. If you're a fan of superhero flicks like Samaritan, check out this list of Prime Video shows about crime-fighting superheroes.

1) The Boys

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic series of the same name. The Emmy-nominated series takes place in a world where superhumans known as Supes work for Vought International, a powerful corporation that markets and monetizes them.

Although they are regarded as heroes by the general public, these arrogant, selfish, and corrupt superheroes abuse their powers, are preoccupied with self-promotion, and are ineffective in the face of danger.

The titular vigilante team battles The Seven, Vought's premier team of corrupt superheroes, in this dark and gritty show.

The first, second, and third seasons of the ensemble-cast show debuted on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019, September 2020, and June 2022, respectively. The Boys has also been renewed for a fourth season.

The Boys, like Samaritan, is a dark take on the superhero genre that deviates from the usual Marvel and DC binaries of good and evil; heroes and villains. The show also depicts superheroes and their relationships with wealthy people in a realistic manner, demonstrating how the public's perception of superheroes is frequently delusory.

2) Watchmen

Created by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is set in the universe of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 1986 DC Comics series of the same name.

The show is set 34 years after the events of the comic books and features both old and new characters. The series focuses on the 1921 Tulsa race riots, seamlessly blending past and present instances of racial violence to create a thought-provoking social commentary on racial injustice.

The show is set in 2019, with racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, led by the Seventh Kavalry, a white supremacist group that targets minorities and the police, who enforce special reparations for racial injustice victims. Dr. Manhattan, Silk Spectre, Ozymandias, and other well-known heroes have vanished, and vigilantism has been outlawed.

The show follows Detective Angela Abar (played by Regina King) of the Tulsa Police Department as she investigates the Seventh Kavalry group.

The critically-acclaimed show won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for its unapologetic introduction of America's racial issues into the superhero landscape and powerful performances by the ensemble cast. Like Samaritan's Granite City, the world of Watchmen is also riddled with crime and vigilantism.

3) Invincible

Invincible is an animated adult superhero show based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Image Comics series of the same name. The story follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a seventeen-year-old boy who begins to develop superpowers after his seventeenth birthday. He is trained by his father, Nolan Grayson, a.k.a. Omni-Man (voiced by J. K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet.

He is torn between his personal life and his superhero responsibilities while aspiring to be a hero like his father.

The eight-episode first season debuted on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021. The show's critical and commercial success led to its renewal for a second and third season.

Like Samaritan, Invincible also explores the themes of superpowers and how they affect humans. Despite its bright and colorful appearance, the series gets quite violent like Stallone's gritty film.

4) The Tick

Created by Ben Edlund, The Tick is based on Edlund's comic book character of the same name. The character was originally created by Edlund as a mascot for the New England Comics Newsletter. Over the last three decades, the character has appeared in several comic books, an animated series, and a video game.

The show follows the titular invincible superhero (played by Peter Serafinowicz) as he fights crime with his abilities. Arthur Everest (played by Griffin Newman) is a timid accountant who joins him in his quest to expose The Terror, a long-dead supervillain who still rules their city.

Despite its seemingly uninteresting premise, the dark and violent show is a wacky parody of the entire superhero genre, similar to Stallone's Samaritan.

The show's first and second seasons premiered on Prime Video in August 2016 and April 2019, respectively, before being cancelled.

5) Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Developed by Elliott Owen, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny is an animated series produced by DreamWorks Animation Television. It premiered on Prime Video in November 2018. It is the second TV series in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, following Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

The series follows the adventures of four young pandas, Nu Hai, Jing, Bao, and Fan Tong, after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3. The four panda kids unintentionally absorb the chi of four ancient and powerful Kung Fu warriors when they stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village.

They realise they must save the world from the evil Jindiao, who seeks to rule the universe by stealing the chi of the four Kung Fu warriors. They eventually convince Dragon Master Po (voiced by Mick Wingert) to take them in and teach them kung fu.

The series may appear to be very different from Samaritan at first glance, but Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny also deals with the theme of making choices in life and dealing with the consequences of those choices.The bond Stallone shares with Sam in the film is very similar to Po's bond with the four panda kids.

