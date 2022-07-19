“Greenwood Good Samaritan”: Armed citizen who killed Indiana mall shooter identified by police

Authorities have revealed the identity of the "Good Samaritan" who killed the Indiana mall shooter to stop the attack, which left three people dead. The actions of the armed civilian have been referred to as "heroic," and it is likely that there would have been many more casualties if he had not been present.

The civilian has been identified as 22-year-old Elisha Dicken. In a press conference on Monday, July 18, mayor Mark M. Meyers called Dicken a "Greenwood Good Samaritan."

Speaking about Dicken, Greenwood police chief James Ison said:

"Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen who took action within the first two minutes of this shooting."

Ison also appreciated Dicken for using his tactics to bring down the gunman from "quite a distance." Dicken does not have a military background or experience as a law enforcement officer.

The 22-year-old had come to the mall with his girlfriend when the shooter began his violent streak. After Dicken shot the accused, he immediately surrendered to mall security. Officials say that Dicken fully cooperated with the investigation and was soon released after they saw the security footage.

Police have revealed that Dicken was carrying a firearm legally, according to Indiana's new "constitutional carry" law.

Indiana mall attack: "Good Samaritan" Dicken's actions help save innocent lives

The attack began around 4:54 PM when the shooter, identified as Jonathan Sapirman, entered the Indiana mall. He first went to the bathroom where he is said to have spent several minutes. Once Sapirman was out, he began shooting and ended up killing three people.

Police have identified those killed as Pedro Pineda, 56, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30. Pedro and Rosa were husband and wife who were eating at the mall's food court at the time of the attack, as per police chief Ison.

The accused Sapirman also shot a 22-year-old woman in the leg. Moreover, a 12-year-old girl also sustained injuries in the back due to a bullet fragment that ricocheted off a wall. Both are expected to survive, according to Ison.

Two minutes after the Indiana mall shooting began, Sapirman was gunned down by Dicken. The "Greenwood Good Samaritan" confronted the gunman and shot 10 rounds at him from a distance. Although Sapirman tried to take cover by heading towards the bathroom, he was unsuccessful and fell onto the floor upon being fatally wounded.

Speaking about Dicken's actions, Ison said:

"He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun, was very proficient in that, very tactically sound and as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him."

Sapirman had a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult, as per police. He had a couple of minor offenses and was listed as a juvenile runaway. Authorities believe that Sapirman likely walked to the Indiana mall because he did not know how to drive.

No motive has been identified for the Indiana mall shooting yet.

