Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Suspect killed as gunfire leaves four dead and three injured in Indiana

On Sunday, July 17, a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, left four dead and three wounded. The alleged gunman died at the scene after being shot by an armed bystander.

USA Today reported that at 6 pm on July 17, an adult male gunman allegedly entered the food court of the mall and opened fire.

idy @idymyette the greenwood park mall shooting comes as no surprise as this law was literally just passed in indiana the greenwood park mall shooting comes as no surprise as this law was literally just passed in indiana https://t.co/JA8TOHiEq3

In an official press release, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison told reporters that the attack was promptly stopped by an armed civilian carrying a legal firearm.

The Indiana mall attack is one of more than 300 mass shootings that America has seen this year.

Indiana mass shooting: What exactly happened at Greenwood Park Mall

The location of the shooting, Greenwood Park Mall, is located in Greenwood, a suburb 10 miles away from Indianapolis. According to Chief Jim Ison, the attack largely took place in the mall food court.

During the investigation, Indiana authorities also revealed that a suspicious bag was found in one of the mall bathrooms. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the bag belonged to the suspected gunman.

Owen @Owen17396534 It’s so sad that anytime you see a mall trending, you automatically know what happened. You know it was a mass shooting, you know innocent lives were taken, and you know the law makers of America won’t do anything to stop it. RIP Greenwood park mall victims. It’s so sad that anytime you see a mall trending, you automatically know what happened. You know it was a mass shooting, you know innocent lives were taken, and you know the law makers of America won’t do anything to stop it. RIP Greenwood park mall victims.

USA Today revealed that of the seven victims who were confirmed to have been killed or injured in the attack, only one was male. The wounded also included a 12-year-old girl, who is in stable condition at a local hospital.

In an interview with the outlet, Chris Roy, a 30-year-old assistant manager of a Van's shoe store at the mall, described his account of the shooting to reporters. He told them that he initially witnessed mall-goers fleeing from what he later learned was a mass shooting.

Roy said:

"So, I jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door. We just instructed everyone to keep quiet."

In an official statement, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey condemned the attack and said:

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country."

Jim Ison, chief of the Greenwood Police Department, told reporters that an attack of this nature in the small, relatively safe community of 60,000 people, was quite unanticipated.

He said:

"This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we've seen in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous."

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang toddstarnes @toddstarnes BREAKING: Indiana police say a mass shooter who opened fire inside the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall was taken down by a Good Samaritan armed with a handgun. Your Second Amendment at work. BREAKING: Indiana police say a mass shooter who opened fire inside the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall was taken down by a Good Samaritan armed with a handgun. Your Second Amendment at work. The Second Amendment is why Greenwood Park Mall had a mass shooting in the first place, Todd. twitter.com/toddstarnes/st… The Second Amendment is why Greenwood Park Mall had a mass shooting in the first place, Todd. twitter.com/toddstarnes/st…

The Greenwood Police Department is currently in the midst of investigating the shooting. The identities of those involved in the attack, including those of the alleged shooter and the civilian who reportedly shot him, have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

