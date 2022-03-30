Top 5 Alan Moore comics and graphic novels

Alan Moore began his career in underground media outlets before producing comic strips in 2000 AD and Warrior. Moore was later recruited by DC to write about Batman, Superman, and Swamp Thing. Moore was able to produce the original pieces that would make him renowned while immersing these people in his typical dark and arcane settings.

Moore is already a well-known icon because of the numerous film adaptations of his comics and graphic novels. Moore's other key works, in addition to Watchmen and V for Vendetta, are testament to his creative perceptions of history, analysis of superhero cliches, and limitless ideas revolving in mysticism.

Here are the top 5 comics and graphic novels written by Alan Moore

5) Promethea (1999 - 2005)

Promethea (Image via DC Comics)

Alan Moore's exquisite ode to spirituality and enchantment is Promethea. Sophie Bangs, a college student and budding artist in an alternative New York City circa 1999, is the heroine of this America's Best Comics' 32-issue run graphic novel.

Sophie learns that she is the latest host for a mighty ancient Egyptian goddess named Promethea, who is intent on bringing about the Apocalypse. Moore integrates elements of resurrection, anti-consumerism, and folklore in this work, which is enhanced by J. H. Williams III and Mick Gray's stunning graphics.

4) V For Vendetta (1982 - 1989)

Larry King @larrykingundead Many years ago in the 90s when I read Wizard, "V for Vendetta" the comic and the Wachowski's writing a script for it, I figured at the time, not seeing any images associated with it. That V for Vendetta was a mob/crime revenge story. Many years ago in the 90s when I read Wizard, "V for Vendetta" the comic and the Wachowski's writing a script for it, I figured at the time, not seeing any images associated with it. That V for Vendetta was a mob/crime revenge story. https://t.co/a99ZvTTnFW

Since V for Vendetta was initially serialized as part of Warrior, Alan Moore's anti-hero V and his Guy Fawkes mask have been associated with revolutionaries and radical activists. This political thriller, set in a dystopian 1990s UK, follows V as he prepares to destroy the fascist regime in control.

V meets a protégé, a young lady called Evey Hammond, who promises to assist him achieve his aim. The Wachowskis' film version of V for Vendetta, which was released in 2005, brought Moore to a whole new audience after it was published as a complete graphic novel by Vertigo in 1995.

3) The Saga of Swamp Things (1984 - 1987)

Alan Moore's Swamp Thing reboot for DC is a literary masterwork that lets its author to reflect on the wonder and terror of nature. Moore's creature is a real swamp monster who acquired several of Alec Holland's consciousness and memories when he died, giving the creature a significant identity issue.

The Saga of Swamp Thing runs from issue #20 through issue #64. Alan Moore established and launched a popular character among thriller and paranormal comic book enthusiasts during his run: John Constantine the Hellblazer.

2) Watchmen (1986 - 1987)

Watchmen (Image via DC Comics)

In the 12-issue saga Watchmen, released by DC in the mid 1980s, Alan Moore and illustrator Dave Gibbons blended Cold War hysteria, media anxiety, vigilantism, and a parallel past.

Watchmen takes place in 1985 America, where many superheroes have been outlawed and WWIII is looming. After the death of one of the two superheroes who was sanctioned by the government, his old friends emerge from retirement to investigate. The outcome is among the finest anti-superhero superhero explorations of all time, with tremendous ethical significance.

1) From Hell (1989 – 1992)

From Hell is a very dark, gritty masterpiece concerning far more than the haunting Jack the Ripper incident in Victorian London. From Hell is a broad and horrific period drama that aims to reveal the present world's vicious, sexist mentality, which is hinted at by these horrible late-nineteenth-century murders.

To bring Alan Moore's vision to life, illustrator Eddie Campbell used basic black and white images. Moore's obsession with history, architecture, crime, and the supernatural reaches unprecedented heights in From Hell, which was first serialized for Taboo.

Edited by Somava Das